Gunmen On Jet Skis Open Fire On A Cancun Hotel Zone Beach [VIDEO]

Christmas is just about everyone’s favorite time of year however you would be lying if you are an adult that you wouldn’t mind trading in your Christmas snow for the beaches on Cancun. However recently some tourist was living our dream in Cancun having fun in the sun until the dream of ours turned into a movie you would see on Starz or Netflix, causing tourist to hit sand, literally.

Gunfire broke out on a beach in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Cancun when armed men pulled up to the beach on jet skis and opened fire at a beach in Cancun’s hotel zone, sending people that were there vacationing running, ducking and crying for cover.

Thank God, no-one was hurt however the jet skis were found and taken into custody but shooters are still at large.

The shooting is the latest in a string of violent incidents on the resort-studded coast. Mexican marines with bulletproof vests, helmets and assault rifles were seen patrolling Cancun’s tourist-crowded beaches following the Tuesday shooting.

Stories like that make you appreciate a little snow.

Take a look at the video below.

