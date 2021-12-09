Daunte Wright’s Girlfriend Testifies in Kim Potter Trial [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Daunte Wright was driving along in Minnesota when he was pulled over for having an air freshener hanging from his rear view mirror. During the traffic stop while being detained a now ex-police officer, Kim Potter, allegedly mistakened her 9mm Glock for a taser, shooting and killing the 20 year Daunte Wright just miles away from where George Floyd lost his life when ex-police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd’s neck killing him.

Kim Potter is now on trial facing first and second-degree manslaughter charges, neither charge requires prosecutors to prove Potter intended to kill Wright.

Today Daunte Wright’s, girlfriend, 20 year old Alayna Albrecht-Payton, who was a passenger in the car with Daunte Wright at the time of the tragic incident took the stand and testified that she screamed at Daunte Wright trying to get him to response but that he “wasn’t answering me and he was just gasping.”

“I grabbed, like, whatever was in the car. I don’t remember if it was a sweater or a towel or a blanket or something … and put it on his chest like, like you know, you see in movies and TV shows,”

Take a look at the video below.

