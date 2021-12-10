The Bijou Star Files: Travis Scott’s Interview Has Made An Attorney Mad

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 10, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

TRAVIS SCOTT INSISTED ON DOING CHARLAMAGNE INTERVIEW …Wants To Help People Heal

Travis Scott wanted to be heard — despite ongoing litigation — insisting on sitting down with Charlamagne the God to share his message of healing and how to fix concert safety issues moving forward … so claims Travis’ attorney. Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT HE’S MAKING EXCUSES, TAKING NO RESPONSIBILITY??? Attorney for Victim’s Family Pissed About Interview

Travis Scott is doing his level best to push all responsibility for Astroworld casualties onto anyone other than himself — that’s how an attorney for one of the victims views the rapper’s first interview about the tragedy. Read More

Chance The Rapper Accidentally Exposes Himself On Facebook, Quickly Deletes Video [Photos]

Another day, another leaked nude. Read More

KY SHERIFF ARRESTED ALLEGEDLY STRUCK TEENAGE GIRL While Coaching Hoops Game

Sheriff Brent Lynch — the top law enforcement official in Owsley County, KY — was arrested for assault on Thursday after allegedly striking a teenage girl while coaching a girls basketball game. Read More

GIRLS BASKETBALL MOM CHARGED FOR TELLING DAUGHTER TO PUNCH OPPONENT… In H.S. Hoops Game

The mom of ex-NBA player Corey Benjamin‘s daughter has been charged criminally in California after allegedly directing her daughter to sucker punch an opponent during a H.S. hoops game. Read More

ADELE Fans Pissed With Vegas Resale Prices $2K-$35K A POP!!!

It’s no surprise Adele‘s Vegas show is a hot ticket, but it’s hard to imagine anyone could have predicted just how expensive resale prices would be to see the singer live. Read More

Shaun King Announces That His Daughter Is Home From The Hospital After Being Hit By A Car

Shaun King shares that his daughter Kendi is now home from the hospital following injuries she sustained after being hit by a car. Read More

Chloe Bailey Leaves Fans Shook With Stunning Cover Of Adele’s Song ‘Easy On Me’

Chloe Bailey is out here stepping on necks and slaying with her vocals courtesy of this cover of Adele’s hit song ‘Easy On Me!’ Taking to Instagram in an intimate setting, Chloe Bailey had her fans absolutely shook when she posted her version of Adele’s current chart-topping hit in a musically stripped-down performance. Read More

Lamar Odom & Sabrina Parr Reflect On Their “Toxic” & “Unhappy” Past Relationship In Separate Instagram Posts

On Thursday, Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr both took to Instagram to reflect on their past relationship. In Lamar’s lengthy Instagram post, he detailed the day of their breakup and spoke about being porn and drug free. Read More

Common Confirms His Relationship With Tiffany Haddish Has Ended—Points To Busy Schedules As The Reason

Common finally put all the rumors to rest and revealed that he and Tiffany Haddish have indeed ended their relationship after just a little over a year together. Read More

Gov. Newsom Says California Will Become “Sanctuary” For Those Seeking Abortions If Roe Vs. Wade Is Overturned

As the future of Roe vs. Wade is uncertain and dependent on the outcome of the Supreme Court, Gov. Newsom says California will become a “sanctuary” for those seeking abortions. Read More

Google Set To Give All Employees Worldwide $1,600 Bonus Just In Time For The Holiday Season

Google is set to give all of its employees worldwide a $1,600 bonus, following the news that the company has officially postponed plans for employees to return to working in-office. Read More

Attorney Denies Allegations That Blac Chyna Held A Woman Hostage: “This Story Is False”(Update)

On Thursday, a viral clip of Blac Chyna allegedly holding a woman hostage made its rounds online. While many people had questions, her attorney denied these allegations. Read More

Simone Biles Named Time Magazine’s Athlete Of The Year

Congrats are in order to Simone Biles who has been named Time Magazine‘s Athlete of the Year. Read More

Paternity Lawsuit Against Tristan Thompson Is Now Sealed

A judge has sealed the paternity lawsuit against Tristan Thompson days after he requested a gag order in the case. Read More

Rick Ross Doesn’t Think Drake And Ye Took Their Feud As Seriously As Fans Did

Rick Ross sat with Billboard Hip Hop editor Carl Lamarre for an intimate conversation, and he shone some light on several situations. Read More

Saweetie Wants to Open Up Wellness Resort for Celebrities After Struggles with Mental Health

These past two years have been hard for everyone. Even celebrities, while extremely privileged, have struggled to balance work and life while turning out constant content in quarantine. Read More

