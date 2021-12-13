RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
Chris Brown is Allegedly Expecting Third Child

Tidal X: Brooklyn

Word on the street is that Chris Brown is allegedly expecting his third child as his ex-girlfriend, Diamond Brown.

Diamond Brown is currently pregnant and due any day now. Ex-girlfriend Diamond confirmed she was pregnant a selfie via Instagram Story, but she did not reveal whether Chris Brown was the father or not. The two have reportedly been involved since 2019.

 

While Diamond has not revealed whether Chris Brown is the father, she did confirm the pregnancy by showing off her baby bump on Instagram. “35 weeks today,” she captioned a recent selfie.

In another photo, she captioned. “Today was such a beautiful day. Thank you for showing my lil one and I so much joy. Family and friends, wouldn’t be here without you. You know who you are!🤎

There are no exact confirmations on of Chris Brown is the father or not, but if he is, this will be his third edition to his family of two-year-old son, Aeko Catori, with Ammika Harris and 7-year-old daughter, Royalty, with ex-girlfriend Nia Guzman.

