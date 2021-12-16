The Bijou Star Files: Tristan Thompson’s Snapchat Game

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 16, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Tristan Thompson Reportedly Arranged Sexual Encounters With The Alleged Mother Of His Newborn Son Via Secret Snapchat Account

According to recent court documents filed by Tristan Thompson in his paternity lawsuit against Maralee Nichols, he arranged their sexual meetings via a secret Snapchat account. Read More

Tristan Thompson Claims New Alleged Baby Mama May Have STD; Used “Blkjesus” Snapchat To Hook Up With Her

Tristan Thompson is spilling the tea about his relationship with his newest baby mama Maralee Nichols and is even insinuating that she may have an STD. Read More

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN ELON MUSK’S JUST GOTTA PAY TAXES… All There Is To It!!!

Sen. Elizabeth Warren‘s response to Elon Musk is pretty simple — amounting to the same thing she’s been saying all along … that the guy’s gotta pony up. Read More

KILLER MIKE THREE WAYS TO STOP L.A. CRIME WAVE …Education, Jobs, Housing

Killer Mike says the solutions for fixing the recent crime wave in Los Angeles are simple at face value … but it might take some time and serious effort to actually implement. Read More

JOE BIDEN To Packers Fan …TELL AARON RODGERS TO GET VAXXED!!!

Joe Biden has just inserted himself into Aaron Rodgers’ COVID vaccine drama … with the President telling a Packers fan in Kentucky that he wants the QB to get vaxxed ASAP. Read More

YOUNG DOLPH PARTNER, MIA, SPEAKS AT STREET SIGN UNVEILING Love Your Family, Violence Isn’t the Way

Young Dolph was just honored in Memphis with a street naming, a ceremony that featured some touching words from his longtime partner, who hopes violence in the community slows. Read More

COLTON UNDERWOOD I NEVER SHOWERED WITH FOOTBALL TEAM Afraid Of Getting Turned On

Colton Underwood says he would literally hide from his teammates in the locker room during his football playing days … admitting he was terrified he would get turned on and be outed as gay. Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT ASTROWORLD STAGE FINALLY TORN DOWN Weeks After Deadly Concert

Travis Scott‘s Astroworld stage is finally being broken down and hauled away after the tragedy in Houston. Read More

NFL PLAYERS ASSOCIATION BLAMES NFL FOR COVID-19 OUTBREAK Why’d Ya Nix Daily Testing??

The NFLPA is going after the NFL … saying the league’s decision to take away daily COVID-19 testing for players has resulted in widespread outbreaks across the league. Read More

BEN AFFLECK BLAMES DRINKING ON EX-WIFE, GARNER …Felt Trapped in Marriage

Ben Affleck says his marriage to ex-wife Jennifer Garner helped kickstart his alcoholism — claiming he turned to booze to cope with feeling “trapped.” Read More

‘HANNIBAL’ INCIDENT STABBED REF WAS PAID $75 TO BLEED… Cops Say

The referee who was violently stabbed by a wrestler in the ring on Saturday actually agreed to take $75 to bleed during the match … this according to cops. Read More

MEGAN THEE STALLION WITNESS SAYS SHE FOUGHT WITH FEMALE FRIEND IN SUV… Megan Says it’s Irrelevant

Another interesting piece from yesterday’s hearing, Holley tells us, “On cross-examination, Detective Stogner admitted that the bullet fragments allegedly removed from Ms. Pete’s ankles cannot be located.” Read More

Big Sean Responds To Kanye West Saying Signing Him Was The “Worst Thing He’s Ever Done”

Big Sean finally responds to Kanye West previously saying that signing him was the “worst thing he’s ever done.” While he definitely got a few jabs in, Big Sean’s response to Kanye West was a lot more tame than what Ye said last month is his highly popular and instantly viral interview. Read More

Artist Signed To Travis Scott Takes To Social Media To Ask To Be Let Out Of Her Contract And Threatens To Expose Him

Travis Scott is currently in the middle of a major firestorm following the tragedy of his Astroworld festival that claimed the lives of 10 people, injured dozens of others and has resulted in several billion-dollar lawsuits—and now he has a new problem. Read More

Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj & Others Named On Spotify’s Top 50 Female Artists of 2021 List

2021 was a good year in music for women, especially when it came to streaming! Music was one of the things we could all look forward to bring positive vibes throughout the pandemic. Read More

Kim Kardashian Shares Text Message From Mason Disick As He Offers To Give North West Advice About Going Live On Social Media

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s son Mason is definitely growing up on us, and Kim Kardashian gave us all a look into the kind of young man he is growing up to be. Read More

Nick Cannon Opens Up About His Son’s Passing & Explains The Decision Of Not Treating Him With Additional Invasive Procedures

Last week Nick Cannon shared the shocking news that his 5-month-old son Zen Scott Cannon passed away after battling brain cancer. He has been open about his loss on his talk show. Read More

Hitman Holla Responds After Intimate Footage Of Him & His Girlfriend Goes Viral

Hitman Holla had the innanet TALKIN’, talkin’ on Tuesday night after some footage he thought was being shared privately went viral. Read More

SZA’s ‘I Hate U’ Sets Apple Music R&B Streaming Record

SZA is closing out 2021 on a strong note. Read More

Man Wrongfully Convicted of Killing Malcolm X Sues New York State Following Exoneration

Muhammad Aziz has filed a lawsuit against the state of New York for the “serious miscarriages of justice” that resulted in his wrongful conviction in connection to the killing of Malcolm X, Read More

Kraft Offers to Pay People $20 to Not Make Cheesecake During Holidays Amid Cream Cheese Shortage

The holidays are all about family time, spreading cheer, and making cheesecake. Unfortunately, it looks like the latter might be in jeopardy as Kraft is offering to pay customers $20 not to buy their famous Philadelphia cream cheese amidst mass shortages. Read More

Man Allegedly Paid Ex-Marines $750,000 to Kill Mistress and Her Boyfriend Who Threatened to Expose Affair

A Texas auto dealer has been arrested after allegedly hiring a former Israeli soldier and two ex-Marines to kidnap and kill his mistress and her boyfriend, who threatened to tell his wife about the affair, the Read More

Kanye West Wants to Turn His Homes Into Churches, Talks Capitalism in Tino Sehgal Interview

Kanye West, who is now legally known as Ye, gave an extensive interview with artist Tino Sehgal to speak about everything from “capitalist rule” to “the death of Kanye West.” Read More

Rick Ross on a Potential ‘Verzuz’ Battle With Jay-Z: ‘That’s a Possibility’

Rick Ross stopped by The Real this week to promote his new album Richer Than I Ever Been. When asked which rapper he would like to go against in a future Verzuz battle, Ross named Jay-Z. Read More

Trey Songz “Jane Doe” Accuser Reveals Herself In Refiled Lawsuit

Trey Songz is facing a new civil lawsuit stemming from the alleged sexual assault of a young woman in 2018. Read More

Kroger Taking Away Paid COVID-19 Benefits From Unvaccinated Workers; Unvaxxed Employers Will Also Face Insurance Surcharge

Kroger employees who aren’t vaccinated will face added insurance surcharges and have their paid COVID-19 benefits removed. Read More

Kevin Durant Rejects Praise From Skip Bayless: ‘I Really Don’t Like U’

Kevin Durant is just keeping it real. The ‘Brooklyn Nets’ player roasted Skip Bayless with a very simple tweet, “I really don’t like u.” Read More

Jennifer Lopez is ‘Pissed’ About Ben Affleck Dissing Jennifer Garner [Photos]

Ben Affleck made headlines when he said he felt “trapped” in his marriage to Jennifer Garner and that he wouldn’t have gotten sober had he stayed. Read More

MEGAN THEE STALLION Inspiring Others …TO RETURN TO TEXAS SOUTHERN U.

Megan Thee Stallion completing her college education is much more than a feather in her cap — it’s actually encouraging lots of other folks to go back for degrees … specifically, at her now-alma mater. Read More

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS FIRE URBAN MEYER… After Only 13 Games

The Jacksonville Jaguars fired head coach Urban Meyer after less than a season … ending a disastrous tenure plagued by losing and controversy. Read More

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield, head coach Kevin Stefanski test positive for COVID-19

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has tested positive for COVID-19, sources told ESPN’s Field Yates, Kimberley Martin and Adam Schefter, jeopardizing his availability for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: