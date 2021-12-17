The Bijou Star Files: Baker Mayfield Goes In On NFL About COVID-19 Rules ??

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 17, 2021:

BAKER MAYFIELD RIPS NFL’S CHANGES TO COVID PROTOCOLS… ‘Make Up Your Damn Mind’

Baker Mayfield — who’s currently sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19 — is bashing the league’s new rules … saying, “Make up your damn mind on protocols.” Read More

Cleveland Browns QB Case Keenum, several other players test positive for COVID-19

Keenum had been slated to start for the Browns on Saturday against the Raiders. His positive test means Nick Mullens will likely be the Browns QB. Read More

NFL updates protocols in response to COVID-19 cases

Approximately 100 players across the 32 teams have tested positive in recent days. Read More

Swizz Beatz Seemingly Responds To Reports That He Had An Affair With LaLa Anthony [Photo + Video]

Swizz Beatz is shutting down the claims he’s having an affair with Lala Anthony while being married to Alicia Keys. Read More

ALEC BALDWIN COPS GET SEARCH WARRANT FOR HIS PHONE As ‘Rust’ Investigation Continues

Alec Baldwin‘s phone might contain crucial evidence in the “Rust” shooting investigation … at least cops think so, and that’s why they now have a warrant to comb through it. Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT ASTROWORLD VICTIMS DIED FROM ASPHYXIA… Coroner Report Released

The 10 people killed at Travis Scott‘s Astroworld Festival all suffocated to death in a crowd surge that crushed their lungs, according to the medical examiner. Read More

‘SATC’ STAR CHRIS NOTH ACCUSED OF SEXUAL ASSAULT …Calls Allegations ‘Categorically False’

Noth had done a rebuttal advertisement with Peloton after Mr. Big’s death … the ad has now been pulled. Read More

BEN AFFLECK CLAIMS HE DIDN’T BLAME GARNER FOR BOOZE ISSUES… ‘It’s the Exact Opposite’

Ben Affleck says his feelings are hurt because his remarks about blaming his ex-wife for his alcoholism were taken out of context from his Howard Stern interview — although, he’s not explaining what he really meant. Read More

JSU’S DEION SANDERS WE DIDN’T PAY TOP RECRUIT TO FLIP ‘We Ain’t Got No Money!!!’

Deion Sanders says Jackson State absolutely did not pay top recruit Travis Hunter to come to the school … explaining Thursday, “We ain’t got no money!” Read More

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN Sells Masters And Publishing To Sony IN $500 MIL DEAL!!!

“The Boss” just proved why he’s carried the nickname for so many years, negotiating one of the biggest deals in music history … $500 million for his masters and publishing rights. Read More

Thousand Of People Attend Young Dolph’s Celebration Of Life Service In Memphis

Thousands of Memphians, celebrities, friends, and family members of the late Young Dolph gathered inside Memphis’ FedExForum to honor the legacy, family man, businessman, and philanthropist. Read More

Travis Scott Is Reportedly Leading An Effort To Improve Concert Safety Alongside Leaders From The US Conference Of Mayors

In the weeks since the Astroworld tragedy, many celebrities have been caught on camera taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of their fans during large concerts. Read More

Tyler Perry Involved In A Car Accident After Leaving The Airport In L.A.–No Injuries Reported

Tyler Perry was involved in a car accident in Los Angeles Wednesday night, but thankfully he and the other driver involved are okay, and there were no serious injuries. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Signs First-Look Deal With Netflix

Now ya’ll know Megan Thee Stallion is always getting to the bag, and in her latest venture, the H-Town Hottie has signed a first-look deal with Netflix. Read More

Jayda Cheaves Says She Knew About The Alleged Lil Baby & Saweetie Shopping Date The Same Day It Happened

Speaking about the alleged shopping date between Saweetie and Lil Baby, Jayda says she is always “10 steps ahead.” Read More

Music Producer Flow La Movie & His Family Pass Away In Plane Crash

Music producer Flow La Movie passed away in a plane crash, along with six of his family members, including his wife and their 4-year-old son. The two crew members that were onboard the plane passed away as well. Read More

Chad Ochocinco’s Fiancée Sharelle Rosado Opens Up About Dating Him Despite His Past Domestic Violence Case

When it comes to the opinions of others, Chad Ochocinco’s fiancée Sharelle Rosado isn’t worried about what people think or say. Read More

Some NBA Fans Are Calling for Season to Be Postponed After Russell Westbrook Tests Positive for COVID-19

With the NBA season nearing its halfway point, more and more players continue to enter the league’s health and safety protocols, as the omicron variant rips through the country. Read More

Prodigy to Be Honored With Queensbridge Street Being Co-Named ‘Prodigy Way’

Four years after the death of rap legend and Mobb Deep member Prodigy, he will now be immortalized on a block in his native Queensbridge, New York. Read More

5 Children Dead, 4 Injured After Wind Lifts Bouncy Castle Into Air

A school event in Australia turned tragic this week when strong winds lifted a bouncy castle filled with children 32 feet in the air, killing five and leaving four in the hospital with serious injuries, Read More

Jack Harlow Says There’s a ‘Responsibility That Comes With Being a White Man in a Black Genre’

In a new interview with Billboard, rapper Jack Harlow spoke about trusting Lil Nas X with “Industry Baby” and his place as a white man in a Black genre. Read More

Man Arrested After Robbing Bank and Then Depositing Money Into ATM Outside

They say patience is a virtue, but for one bank robber, it seems like he missed that memo as he reportedly tried to deposit stolen money into the ATM right outside of the establishment he just robbed. Read More

Man Accidentally Shot and Killed By Toddler Who Found Gun

A 25-year-old man was accidentally shot and killed by a toddler who found a handgun, Savannah, Georgia police confirmed on Wednesday. Read More

Warner Music Group Has Acquired 300 Entertainment; Roster Includes Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion, and More

Warner Music Group has announced its acquisition of 300 Entertainment, the influential independent music enterprise with a roster that includes Young Thug and Megan Thee Stallion, among other top-tier artists. Read More

Skip Bayless Responds to Kevin Durant’s ‘I Really Don’t Like U’ Tweet

Well, that didn’t take long. On Thursday’s episode of Undisputed, Skip Bayless responded to Kevin Durant’s “I really don’t like u” tweet. Read More

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Arguing With Kanye West Over MAGA Hat, Shares What She Learned From It

In a new interview with Bari Weiss, who resigned from the New York Times’ opinion department amid controversy last year, Kim Kardashian looks back on the arguments she had with Kanye West during the height of what some refer to as the red hat era. Read More

Kid Cudi Reflects on Origin of His Stage Name, Details Alter Ego He Had While Working as Applebee’s Server

2021 has been a proper feast for Kid Cudi fans, and next year is already shaping up to mark a continuation of that feast. Read More

Abortion Pill Permanently Available By Mail In The U.S.

Women will now be able to acquire the medication used to end pregnancies via mail, giving them more privacy and access if they choose to have an abortion. Read More

New Study Claims Listening to Drake While Running Makes You Move Slower, Listening to Beyoncé Makes You Faster

If Drake is a part of your workout playlist, you may want to think twice about keeping him in the rotation. Read More

Pharrell Williams Receives Honorary Doctorate from Norfolk State University in Virginia

Norfolk State University in Virginia has presented legendary music producer Pharrell Williams with an honorary doctorate. Read More

Mariah Carey Shuts Down Possibility of Verzuz Battle Against Beyoncé [Video]

Mariah Carey isn’t entertaining questions about a potential Verzuz battle with Beyoncé. Read More

Angela Simmons and Monyetta Shaw Are Filming for ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ on ‘The Real’ [Video]

During a chat, B. Scott exclusively told hosts Loni Love, Adrienne Baillon, and guest host Cynthia Bailey that Angela Simmons and Monyetta Shaw have been filming for ‘RHOA’ — but there’s a catch! Read More

Diddy Honors Kim Porter On Her Birthday In Bittersweet IG Post [Photos]

Sean “Diddy” Combs joined his kids in celebrating what would have been Kim Porter’s fifty-first birthday on Wednesday (Dec. 15). The family commemorated the late model’s “Heavenly Birthday” with beautiful tributes on Instagram. Read More

Justine Skye Appears To Detail How She Broke Up With Giveon After He Allegedly Cheated On Her [Video]

Justine Skye is putting Giveon on blast. Read More

