The Bijou Star Files: Future Thinks He’s Bigga Than Jigga !?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 20, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below

FUTURE YO, I’M BIGGER THAN JAY-Z, MAN!!!… In the Streets, Anyway

Jay-Z may be a rap icon, but he doesn’t carry as much weight with today’s average hip-hop head like he used to, especially compared to someone like Future — so says … well, Future. Read More

Louisiana Supreme Court Temporarily Suspends Judge Michelle Odinet Following Viral Racist Remarks

Justice might be in the favor of those requesting it when it comes to Judge Michelle Odinet. The Lafayette City judge is facing local and national calls for her resignation after a now-viral video captured her using racial slurs. Read More

NENE LEAKES PDA WITH NEW BF …Smoking Hot in Miami!!!

NeNe Leakes and her new man are already at that stage — the we’re close enough for some public affection stage, and they’re flaunting it in Miami. Read More

Nene Leakes Shares That Gregg Leakes Gave Her The Okay To Move On

Nene Leakes recently shared that her late husband Gregg Leakes gave her his blessing to date other people. Read More

U.T.F.O. Legend Kangol Kid Has Died After Battle With Colon Cancer

Kangol Kid, a co-founder of the legendary Brooklyn hip-hop group U.T.F.O., passed away early Saturday after a battle with colon cancer. He was 55. Read More

LIL DURK MID-CONCERT ENGAGEMENT!!! India Says Yes in Chi-Town

Lil Durk‘s finally locking it down with his longtime GF, and he definitely put the pressure on when he popped the question … in front of a packed arena in their hometown of Chicago. Read More

JAKE PAUL KNOCKS OUT TYRON WOODLEY… Vicious Right Hook

If you ever had any doubt about Jake Paul‘s skills in the boxing ring, the guy just flatlined a UFC legend — beating Tyron Woodley in the 6th round of Saturday night’s matchup. Read More

TIGER WOODS BACK, PLAYING FROM BEHIND W/ SON …… At PNC Championship

Tiger Woods is back to playing pro golf again — this after his nasty car wreck — and he’s doing alongside none other than his own son … Read More

VP KAMALA HARRIS BIDEN & I ARE IN CHARGE, NOT SEN. MANCHIN!!! Snaps at Charlamagne Tha God

Vice President Kamala Harris isn’t having any talk about Sen. Joe Manchin being in charge of the U.S. government … and she clapped back when Charlamagne Tha God, legitimately, raised the issue. Read More

Lawyer To Appeal 110-Year Sentence Given To Truck Driver After Brake Failure Caused Crash That Killed 4 People

A Colorado jury convicted Rogel Aguilera-Mederos in October for a 2019 trucking accident that killed four people, on Monday, Judge Bruce Jones sentenced Rogel to 110 years in prison for the accident. Read More

Maralee Nichols Speaks Out For The First Time Amid Allegations Regarding Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols have been making headlines after it was revealed that the two had an intimate relationship, and Maralee just gave birth to a baby boy. Read More

Yung Miami Finally Answers If She Is Dating Diddy In Recent Interview

During a recent interview, Yung Miami was blatantly asked if she and Diddy are dating, and her one-word response will hopefully put the rumors to rest once and for all. Read More

Plies And Joe Budden Are Challenging Women To Give Better Gifts This Christmas

Plies and Joe Budden, both took to their individual Instagram accounts to blast the ladies for thoughtless gift-giving. The gifts sitting on their chopping blocks include clothing items such as white tees, socks and sweaters. Read More

Karrueche Tran Isn’t Here For Dating Men In 2022, Calls Them “Distractions”

If you were hoping to snatch Karrueche Tran off the market in 2022, think again! The model and actress told Instagram users on Saturday she’s going on a special diet next year. Read More

Dr. Anthony Fauci Warns That The Omicron Variant Is Much Stronger And Appears To Be “Overtaking All Other Variants Including Delta”

During a recent interview, Dr. Anthony Fauci provided a grim update regarding the latest Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Dr. Fauci also stated that not only is Omicron stronger, but it also appears to be “overtaking all other variants including Delta” while moving two and three times as fast. Read More

Kim Potter Tearfully Breaks Down In Court Describing The Moment She Realized She Shot Daunte Wright

While testifying in her own defense in court, Kim Potter tearfully recalled the moment she realized that she shot and killed Daunte Wright. “I remember yelling ‘Taser, Taser, Taser,’ and nothing happened. And then he told me I shot him,” Kim Potter said on the witness stand. Read More

One Suspect Involved In Florida Beauty Supply Store Robbery Has Been Arrested & Held On $25,000 Bond

One of the three women caught on viral video robbing a Tamarac, FL beauty supply store, was arrested today. Eonie Jones is behind bars in Broward County, FL. Read More

SZA Opens Up About Experiencing Adult ADHD Without Medications

SZA recently got candid about her struggles with ADHD. Read More

Study Shows COVID-19 Infection After Vaccination Could Lead to ‘Super Immunity’

A new study has found that fully vaccinated people who are then infected with COVID-19 may acquire a “super immunity” to future variants of the virus, Read More

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Hit Staten Island Movie Theater Ahead of ‘SNL’

It’s apparently movie night for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Read More

McDonald’s to Pay $33.5 Million to Settle Racial Discrimination Suit

McDonald’s is settling a lawsuit with Herb Washington, a former MLB player and franchisee who accused the company of racial discrimination, by buying the remainder of his shops for $33.5 million. Read More

NBA Fans React to Kyrie Irving Entering COVID Health and Safety Protocols

As the NBA postpones games with players across the league entering COVID-19 health and safety protocols, two of the biggest names in the game are doing the same. Read More

The Nets Caved To Kyrie Irving and That’s Lame

Kyrie Irving. Back soon. Practicing. Playing in road games. Still not vaccinated. With COVID cases spiking all over the NBA and the world. Read More

Tennessee Professor Hid Cash Prize On Campus To See If Students Read His Syllabus, No One Found It

An educator at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga came up with a creative way to see if his students read his syllabus. At the beginning of the semester, Kenyon Wilson placed a $50 bill in a locker. He hid the combination in the course outline for his music seminar class. Read More

Ohio Department of Education Deems Bishop Sycamore Fake After Elaborate Hoax, School Tricked ESPN Into Airing Football Game

In August, the fictitious school tricked ESPN into airing a game between them and IMG Academy. After losing 58-0, sports analysts began to examine Bishop Sycamore, which not many people had ever heard of. Read More

Cardi B Dolls Have Been Canceled Due To Shipping & Manufacturing Issues Following COVID-19

The dolls have been canceled due to manufacturing and shipping delays caused by COVID-19. On top of that, Cardi wasn’t sure if the dolls would meet her high-quality standards. Read More

Martin Luther King III Calls For ‘No Celebration’ On MLK Day If Congress Doesn’t Pass Voting Right Legislation

Martin Luther King III calls for the public not to celebrate MLK Day next year. Instead, he asks everyone to join him in urging Congress to end a Jim Crow filibuster that blocks the voter’s right legislation. Read More

Bullet Fragments Removed From Megan Thee Stallion’s Feet Missing According To LAPD Detective

According to Los Angeles Police Department detective Ryan Stonger, the bullet fragments removed from Megan’s feet “cannot be located” and the doctors categorized her injuries as “superficial.” Read More

Cleveland Browns can move into first place in AFC North with win over Las Vegas Raiders

The Browns will host the Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday at 5 p.m. Read More

