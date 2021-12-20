Tiger Woods Back But Not Back as He Tee’s Off With His Son As His Partner

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The Lion King 5.0 went down over the weekend.

Like father, like son. Tiger Woods is back but not back as he and his 12 year old son Charlie paired up and tee’d off for the PNC Championship this past weekend at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes in Orlando.

Tiger Woods for the first time since his horrific accident that nearly took his leg, competed in a person, 36-hole competition partnering champions with their family members for a first place purse of $1 million. Tiger Woods with his 12 year old as his partner ended up in 2nd place behind John Daly and his 18 year old son John Daly II, who finished at 27 under par, two strokes ahead of the Woods.

Tiger Woods who say’s “I’m a long way away from playing tournament golf,” also added that this was his second or third round of golf this year, but that his days of playing golf fulltime is over. But as far as how Tiger Woods felt this weekend…

“The competitive juices, they’re never going to go away,…This is my environment, this is what I’ve done my entire life. I’m just so thankful to have this opportunity to do it again.”

Charlie Woods at 12 years old mirrors his father while on the golf course, every hitch, every grimace and smile and stance as well as very torqueing twist and long follow-through and confident twirl of the iron.

