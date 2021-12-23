10 Year Old Dead After Doing The ‘Blackout Challenge’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

We are living in a world where technology is in our children’s hands for some before their children can even walk, however as parents we have to be more diligent in watching what our children are doing when they are online, on smartphones and tablets, because our kids at times are more savvy then us but unfortunately their little minds are not mature enough to keep them out of the dangers that circulate on the web and/or on social media, and unfortunately for a little 10 year old girl in Pennsylvania it cost her, her life.

Nyla Anderson was in her bedroom at home with family in the house when the ten year old was found unconscious in her home on December 12th then taken to Nemours Children’s Hospital where she passed away after allegedly trying the ‘Blackout Challenge’, which dares participants to hold their breath until they pass out from a lack of oxygen. This year alone 3 children with ages of 12 and under have died attempting the same challenge.

Nyla Anderson’s mother, Tawainna Anderson, had a heart wrenching message of caution to other parents:

“Make sure you check your kids’ phones,” “You never know what you might find on their phones. You wouldn’t think 10-year-olds would try this. They’re trying because they’re kids and they don’t know better.”

We be keeping the Anderson family uplifted in our prayers.

