The Bijou Star Files: 1st Toilet Paper Now A Champagne Shortage !?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 30, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Global Champagne Shortage Could Possibly Ruin New Year’s Eve Festivities For Many

According to recent reports, a global champagne shortage is threatening to ruin the New Year’s Eve celebrations all across the world, which is another result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Read More

GHISLAINE MAXWELL FOUND GUILTY OF 5 CHARGES …In Epstein Sex Trafficking Trial

Ghislaine Maxwell has been found guilty on all but one count in her sex trafficking trial. Read More

ICE CUBE B.S. I SHORTCHANGED ACTORS ON ‘FRIDAY’… They Coulda Just Said No

Ice Cube is angry at critics who are grousing he shortchanged actors who appeared in his iconic movie, “Friday.” Read More

TUPAC SHAKUR POEM TO OLD FLAME HITS MARKET …’All Eyez On Me’ Inspiration

Tupac Shakur wrote a love poem to one of his old girlfriends back in the day … it appears to have inspired one of his big hits … and now it can be yours if the price is right! Read More

1501 Entertainment CEO Carl Crawford Is Hopeful He Can Resolve Issues With Megan Thee Stallion

2021 was an excellent year for thee H-Town Hottie, Megan Thee Stallion! The recent HBCU grad took home countless awards, including three GRAMMYs, graced several magazine covers, had killer performances, and more. While she has reached new heights in her rap career, the man who was there at the beginning of her career, Carl Crawford CEO of 1501 Entertainment, wishes things could be different with their once close-knit relationship. Read More

Florida Woman Reaches $1.75 Million Settlement With Tampa Nail Salon After An Infection From A Pedicure Led To Her Getting Her Leg Amputated

A Florida woman is getting $1.75 million after a settlement was reached with the nail salon that was responsible for giving her a pedicure that led to an infection, which later led to her getting her leg amputated. Read More

Meagan Good And DeVon Franklin Nearing A Settlement In Divorce Proceedings

Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin’s divorce proceedings are winding down, according to legal docs. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: