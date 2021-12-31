News
HomeNews

Family Doubts Police Shooting Narrative After Minnesota Cops Kill ‘Innocent’ African Immigrant

Kokou Christopher Fiafonou may have been in the throes of a mental health crisis when he was shot to death.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

In a storyline that has become all too familiar in recent years, there is growing outrage in a Minnesota community more than a week after local cops killed a Black man possibly suffering a mental health crisis who friends and family described as “innocent” and not deserving of being a victim of such police violence.

On Thursday, protesters gathered in the city of Austin — about 99 miles south of Minneapolis — to demand justice for the fatal police shooting of Kokou Christopher Fiafonou, an immigrant from Togo in West Africa who cops killed in the parking lot of a convenience store on Dec. 23.

MORE: ‘Not From Natural Causes’: Glenn Foster’s Autopsy Suggests ‘Strangulation’ Before Dying In Police Custody, Ben Crump’s Legal Team Says

The official police narrative is that Fiafonou approached and threatened officers with a machete. But without any bodycam footage to corroborate those claims, protesters on Thursday expressed their doubts that Fiafonou would ever do such a thing, according to local news outlet KARE 11.

Police say that witnesses claim they saw Fiafonou walking in traffic while holding a machete. When the cops responded, they reportedly used their Taser guns to no avail as Fiafonou was able to flee to his residence. He was shot and killed after he later merged from his home and walked to the convenience store, police said.

Loved ones said that shooting and killing Fiafonou wasn’t merited.

“He did not deserve it! He did not deserve it!” Fiafonou’s fiancé Dorothy Gales said Thursday. “He was a father and a friend, a lover, a neighbor! He didn’t bother anybody!”

Kossi Adayi, one of Fiafonou’s cousins who lives in Austin, started a GoFundMe account to help pay for a funeral. He said Fiafonou was affected by “recent disabilities” and “had a job and was a very nice man and put a smile on everyone’s face.” Adayi said police were “harassing” Fiafonou “and eventually murdered him.” He wrote on the GoFundMe that Fiafonou “was walking home praying out loud to himself” on Dec. 22 when officers with the Austin Police Department stopped him for being loud and harrased [sic] him and followed him his whole way home, instead of helping him because he has a mental disorder.”

After police used a Taser on Fiafonou, Adayi said his cousin ran home “scared for his life.” He said after police eventually left Fiafonou’s residence, they “came back the next day with more law enforcement back out instead of doctors from the hospital to help him.” Adayi said police “broke every single window in the home” and “put enough tear gas and smoke bombs in the house that it’ll kill him.”

The home’s electricity and gas were shut off, Adayi said, prompting Fiafonou to eventually leave his home to go to the convenience store for food for himself and his dog. That’s when Adayi says police “instantly shot [Fiafonou] multiple times in the chest because they thought his grocery bags were a gun or a weapon.”

Antoinette Smith, the wife of one of Fiafonou’s cousins, said there’s no way he was guilty of what police said he did.

“He was a peaceful man. He was a godly man,” Smith said Thursday. “They took an innocent man’s life. We don’t get justice. We will never have peace!”

The Austin Police Department does not require its officers to wear body cameras, so their narrative is the only one on record. Protesters on Thursday demanded the release of any video recorded from officers’ dashboard cameras, which have reportedly been confirmed to exist.

“Austin Police Department, release the video right now! If you’ve got nothing to hide, release everything you’ve got!” protesters said during the demonstration outside of the Mower County Law Enforcement Center.

Fiafonou’s brother described him as a religious man who may have been killed mistakenly.

“I don’t know what happened to my brother,” David Kodzode said Thursday. “The last time we were together Kokou Christopher would begin each day with prayers. I think they just killed an innocent man.”

Fiafonou’s killing came on the same day former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was convicted of manslaughter for killing 20-year-old motorist Daunte Wright. Potter maintained that she confused her Taser for her gun when she shot Wright. Video from bodycams and dashcams played during Potter’s trial were vital for her conviction.

SEE ALSO:

Arizona Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Man In Wheel Chair To Be Fired…But That Ain’t Enough!

Black Florida College Student Shot And Killed On Campus By Police Who Say He Was Wielding A Knife

Police killings 2020

121 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

120 photos Launch gallery

121 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 121 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

121 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 6:00 p.m. ET, Dec. 8, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police And just when you think police shootings can't get any more egregious, an officer in Arizona decided the best way to apprehend a wheelchair-bound man was to shoot him several times from behind. Tuscon Officer Ryan Remington was set to be fired after fatally shooting 61-year-old Richard Lee Richards, who was suspected of shoplifting and brandishing a knife when he was confronted by a Walmart employee. Video footage released by the Tucson Police Department showed Remington standing several feet away from Richards when he opened fire as the victim was moving through a Lowe's parking lot and entering the store. https://twitter.com/tmil23_/status/1465910220790669314?s=20 Richards was accused of stealing a toolbox from Walmart and then threatening an employee with a knife after the employee asked to see his receipt. Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said in a statement that Remington joined the employee in following Richards while "attempting to gain his cooperation." "According to the employee, he caught up with Mr. Richards outside as he fled the store and asked to see a receipt for the toolbox," Magnus said. "Instead of providing the receipt, Mr. Richards brandished a knife and said, 'Here's your receipt.'" "Mr. Richards refused to comply, and instead continued to head through the Walmart and Lowe's parking lots," he continued. "According to the Walmart employee, Mr. Richards said, 'If you want me to put down the knife, you're going to have to shoot me.'" Translation: This is America. Richards' name joins a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

Family Doubts Police Shooting Narrative After Minnesota Cops Kill ‘Innocent’ African Immigrant  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
LO/DIRTBIKES

Teen Killed On Dirt Bike During Traffic Stop…

 16 hours ago
01.01.70

Where’s The Lie?: Issa Rae Says The Music…

 2 days ago
01.06.41

Love Letter Written By 2Pac To An Old…

 2 days ago
01.07.41

Diddy Cancels New Year’s Eve Bash Due To…

 2 days ago
01.08.41
Exclusives
Close