The Bijou Star Files: Antonio Brown Stripped, Quit Then Fired

ANTONIO BROWN RUNS SHIRTLESS ON FIELD DURING GAME… Bucs Career Over
AB was spotted outside MetLife Stadium shortly after his exit … wearing the same clothes he wore when arriving to the game, and his luggage by his side. Read More
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Reportedly Release Antonio Brown After He Stripped Uniform And Left The Field Mid-Game
Antonio Brown snatched media headlines on Sunday and it wasn’t for his plays on the field. During the third quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets game, Antonio chucked up the deuces and dipped out. Read More
OMARION Happy New Year, Y’all …AND FYI, I’M NOT A COVID VARIANT!!!
The Omicron/Omarion jokes have reached the source — and the man (not the variant) is here to set the record straight about the difference between himself … and a new strain of COVID. Read More
KANYE DATE NIGHT IN MIAMI Embracing The Single Life!!!
Kanye West has gotten back on the horse, because he’s back in the dating game. Read More
HALLE BERRY FAKES WEDDING!!! …And Fakes Out Famous Friends
Halle Berry clowned everyone Saturday by making it seem she tied the knot again … and she got over on lots of her famous friends. Read More
COVID/OMICRON FAKE VACCINE CARD BIZ BOOMING
Fake vaccine cards are selling like crazy … and demand has shot up over the past few weeks, smack in the middle of the omicron surge. Read More
GOLDIE FROM ‘THE MACK’ MAX JULIEN DEAD AT 88
Max Julien — famous for his leading role in the blaxploitation film ‘The Mack’ — has died. Read More
KODAK BLACK ARRESTED FOR TRESPASSING IN FL… On New Year’s Eve
Kodak Black found himself behind bars on New Year’s Eve — albeit briefly — but it sounds like it might be a big misunderstanding … at least according to his attorney. Read More
KANYE WEST NEW YEAR, NEW (BALENCIAGA) ‘FIT …Parties in Miami w/ Diddy
Kanye West was a man about town on New Year’s Eve — and that town was Miami, where the guy got his shop on … and his party on, with a little assist from Diddy. Read More
BALLIN’ REAL ESTATE ADELE BUYING SLY STALLONE’S ESTATE FOR A STEAL!!!
Maybe the biggest celebrity house sale of the year is going down in Bev Hills, Adele is about to become the owner of Sylvester Stallone‘s awesome estate, and she’s getting it for a steal. Read More
BETTY WHITE SHOW CELEBRATING 100TH BIRTHDAY WILL GO ON
The show will go on … it’s something Betty White must have said many times during her life, so it’s fitting the show dedicated to her life will go on, despite her passing. Read More
GEORGE LOPEZ FALLS ILL DURING NYE COMEDY SET …Walks Off Stage, Ambulance Called
George Lopez pulled the plug on his New Year’s Eve comedy show after becoming ill right in the middle of his set. Read More
MILEY CYRUS HAPPY NUDE YEAR EVERYONE!!! Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Recovers
Miley Cyrus‘ wardrobe malfunctioned during her New Year’s Eve TV special, but she figured out a way to keep the party going as she regrouped … but just barely! Read More
Michael Blackson Thanks Ice Cube For His Role In The ‘Friday’ Franchise Amid Pay Conversation
Well, it looks like the conversation about pay on the ‘Friday’ franchise is still going. This time Michael Blackson weighed in on the coins he made on set. As you may remember, Michael played the role of a dissatisfied customer in the 2000 sequel ‘Next Friday.’ Read More
Stevie J’s Divorce Attorney Filed Motion To Release Him As A Client Due To Irremediable Breakdown
It looks like Stevie J will have to seek new legal counsel to finish up the process of his divorce to R&B diva Faith Evans. The music producer and reality TV star’s current divorce Attorney, #KimiaKlein, of law firm Fox Rothschild LLP, recently filed a motion to dismiss him as a client, according to court records Read More
Nicki Minaj Gifts Gucci To Children Of ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Cast Members
Nicki Minaj hopped in her Santa Claus bag for the holidays and blessed some celebrity kiddos. To be more specific, the award-winning artist dropped dollars on Gucci gifts for the children of the ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ cast members. Read More
Dwayne ‘The Rock,’ Johnson Says Vin Diesel’s Outreach For Him To Return To The ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise Was Manipulative & Confirms That He Is Not Returning
If you were looking to see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “Fast & Furious” character Luke Hobbs appear in any of the remaining films, guess what? He ain’t gonna be there. Read More
Black Woman Creates Contactless Feminine Hygiene Dispenser
Black women are always creating products and services to shake up the world! Arion Long is one of them! The founder of Femly, a Black-owned organic feminine care company that delivers super-absorbent pads that are longer and more inclusive. Read More
Georgia Police Is Investigating Viral Video Of Officer Grabbing Woman’s Neck
Georgia’s Cobb County Police Department is looking into an incident where a cop was caught on video putting his hands on the neck of an unidentified woman attempting to see rapper Jack Harlow‘s show. Read More
DeVon Franklin Says He’s ‘Fully in Pain and Peace’ After Meagan Good Split
Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin are going into 2022 as soon-to-be divorced. Read More
Lifetime Releases Trailer for Janet Jackson Documentary ‘JANET’
A&E and Lifetime have revealed that the first episode in their two-part documentary about Janet Jackson made in cooperation with the singer herself will premiere on Jan. 28. Read More
La La Anthony Hopes To Find Love Like Ciara And Russel Wilson’s
Like many of us, La La Anthony has spent the first day of 2022 reflecting on the tumultuous year that we’ve just left behind us while getting clear on what she hopes to bring in more of with this fresh start. Read More
Yung Miami Welcomes The New Year With Diddy After Denying Relationship Rumors
It appears Diddy and Yung Miami are back on, or at minimum they are reigniting romance rumors. Read More
Eric Adams Sworn in as New York City Mayor in Times Square
New year, new mayor in New York City. Mere minutes after midnight (Jan. 1), Eric Adams was sworn in as the 110th mayor of NYC, becoming just the second Black man to hold the position. Read More
Trey Songz Accused of Being a ‘Rapist’ By New Orleans Gator Basketball Star Dylan Gonzalez [Photo + Video]
Dylan Gonzalez, one half of the famous Basketball playing sisters, The “Gonazalez Twins,” is accusing singer Trey Songz of rape. Read More
Cleveland Browns officially eliminated from playoff contention after Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers both win
Cincinnati clinched the AFC North with a comeback victory over Kansas City, while LA dealt the final blow to Cleveland’s slim wild-card hopes by beating Denver. Read More
Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement to 5-day isolation for asymptomatic
Fauci said the CDC received significant “pushback” after shortening isolation guidelines to 5 days for asymptomatic patients. Read More
Justin Bibb sworn in as 58th Mayor of Cleveland
Bibb officially took office Monday, but won’t hold his ceremonial inauguration until Saturday. Read More
BILL COSBY HELLO, COLLECT CALL FROM PRISON …Ex-Cellmates Still Reaching Out
We know critics of Bill Cosby‘s overturned conviction would love to see him back in prison, but surprisingly … a bunch of his former cellmates feel the same way, though not for the reasons you’d think. Read More
