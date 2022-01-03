The Bijou Star Files: Antonio Brown Stripped, Quit Then Fired

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 3, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

ANTONIO BROWN RUNS SHIRTLESS ON FIELD DURING GAME… Bucs Career Over

AB was spotted outside MetLife Stadium shortly after his exit … wearing the same clothes he wore when arriving to the game, and his luggage by his side. Read More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Reportedly Release Antonio Brown After He Stripped Uniform And Left The Field Mid-Game

Antonio Brown snatched media headlines on Sunday and it wasn’t for his plays on the field. During the third quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets game, Antonio chucked up the deuces and dipped out. Read More

OMARION Happy New Year, Y’all …AND FYI, I’M NOT A COVID VARIANT!!!

The Omicron/Omarion jokes have reached the source — and the man (not the variant) is here to set the record straight about the difference between himself … and a new strain of COVID. Read More

KANYE DATE NIGHT IN MIAMI Embracing The Single Life!!!

Kanye West has gotten back on the horse, because he’s back in the dating game. Read More

HALLE BERRY FAKES WEDDING!!! …And Fakes Out Famous Friends

Halle Berry clowned everyone Saturday by making it seem she tied the knot again … and she got over on lots of her famous friends. Read More

COVID/OMICRON FAKE VACCINE CARD BIZ BOOMING

Fake vaccine cards are selling like crazy … and demand has shot up over the past few weeks, smack in the middle of the omicron surge. Read More

GOLDIE FROM ‘THE MACK’ MAX JULIEN DEAD AT 88

Max Julien — famous for his leading role in the blaxploitation film ‘The Mack’ — has died. Read More

KODAK BLACK ARRESTED FOR TRESPASSING IN FL… On New Year’s Eve

Kodak Black found himself behind bars on New Year’s Eve — albeit briefly — but it sounds like it might be a big misunderstanding … at least according to his attorney. Read More

KANYE WEST NEW YEAR, NEW (BALENCIAGA) ‘FIT …Parties in Miami w/ Diddy

Kanye West was a man about town on New Year’s Eve — and that town was Miami, where the guy got his shop on … and his party on, with a little assist from Diddy. Read More

BALLIN’ REAL ESTATE ADELE BUYING SLY STALLONE’S ESTATE FOR A STEAL!!!

Maybe the biggest celebrity house sale of the year is going down in Bev Hills, Adele is about to become the owner of Sylvester Stallone‘s awesome estate, and she’s getting it for a steal. Read More

BETTY WHITE SHOW CELEBRATING 100TH BIRTHDAY WILL GO ON

The show will go on … it’s something Betty White must have said many times during her life, so it’s fitting the show dedicated to her life will go on, despite her passing. Read More

GEORGE LOPEZ FALLS ILL DURING NYE COMEDY SET …Walks Off Stage, Ambulance Called

George Lopez pulled the plug on his New Year’s Eve comedy show after becoming ill right in the middle of his set. Read More

MILEY CYRUS HAPPY NUDE YEAR EVERYONE!!! Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Recovers

Miley Cyrus‘ wardrobe malfunctioned during her New Year’s Eve TV special, but she figured out a way to keep the party going as she regrouped … but just barely! Read More

Michael Blackson Thanks Ice Cube For His Role In The ‘Friday’ Franchise Amid Pay Conversation

Well, it looks like the conversation about pay on the ‘Friday’ franchise is still going. This time Michael Blackson weighed in on the coins he made on set. As you may remember, Michael played the role of a dissatisfied customer in the 2000 sequel ‘Next Friday.’ Read More

Stevie J’s Divorce Attorney Filed Motion To Release Him As A Client Due To Irremediable Breakdown

It looks like Stevie J will have to seek new legal counsel to finish up the process of his divorce to R&B diva Faith Evans. The music producer and reality TV star’s current divorce Attorney, #KimiaKlein, of law firm Fox Rothschild LLP, recently filed a motion to dismiss him as a client, according to court records Read More

Nicki Minaj Gifts Gucci To Children Of ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Cast Members

Nicki Minaj hopped in her Santa Claus bag for the holidays and blessed some celebrity kiddos. To be more specific, the award-winning artist dropped dollars on Gucci gifts for the children of the ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ cast members. Read More

Dwayne ‘The Rock,’ Johnson Says Vin Diesel’s Outreach For Him To Return To The ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise Was Manipulative & Confirms That He Is Not Returning

If you were looking to see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “Fast & Furious” character Luke Hobbs appear in any of the remaining films, guess what? He ain’t gonna be there. Read More

Black Woman Creates Contactless Feminine Hygiene Dispenser

Black women are always creating products and services to shake up the world! Arion Long is one of them! The founder of Femly, a Black-owned organic feminine care company that delivers super-absorbent pads that are longer and more inclusive. Read More

Georgia Police Is Investigating Viral Video Of Officer Grabbing Woman’s Neck

Georgia’s Cobb County Police Department is looking into an incident where a cop was caught on video putting his hands on the neck of an unidentified woman attempting to see rapper Jack Harlow‘s show. Read More

DeVon Franklin Says He’s ‘Fully in Pain and Peace’ After Meagan Good Split

Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin are going into 2022 as soon-to-be divorced. Read More

Lifetime Releases Trailer for Janet Jackson Documentary ‘JANET’

A&E and Lifetime have revealed that the first episode in their two-part documentary about Janet Jackson made in cooperation with the singer herself will premiere on Jan. 28. Read More

La La Anthony Hopes To Find Love Like Ciara And Russel Wilson’s

Like many of us, La La Anthony has spent the first day of 2022 reflecting on the tumultuous year that we’ve just left behind us while getting clear on what she hopes to bring in more of with this fresh start. Read More

Yung Miami Welcomes The New Year With Diddy After Denying Relationship Rumors

It appears Diddy and Yung Miami are back on, or at minimum they are reigniting romance rumors. Read More

Eric Adams Sworn in as New York City Mayor in Times Square

New year, new mayor in New York City. Mere minutes after midnight (Jan. 1), Eric Adams was sworn in as the 110th mayor of NYC, becoming just the second Black man to hold the position. Read More

Trey Songz Accused of Being a ‘Rapist’ By New Orleans Gator Basketball Star Dylan Gonzalez [Photo + Video]

Dylan Gonzalez, one half of the famous Basketball playing sisters, The “Gonazalez Twins,” is accusing singer Trey Songz of rape. Read More

Cleveland Browns officially eliminated from playoff contention after Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers both win

Cincinnati clinched the AFC North with a comeback victory over Kansas City, while LA dealt the final blow to Cleveland’s slim wild-card hopes by beating Denver. Read More

Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement to 5-day isolation for asymptomatic

Fauci said the CDC received significant “pushback” after shortening isolation guidelines to 5 days for asymptomatic patients. Read More

Justin Bibb sworn in as 58th Mayor of Cleveland

Bibb officially took office Monday, but won’t hold his ceremonial inauguration until Saturday. Read More

BILL COSBY HELLO, COLLECT CALL FROM PRISON …Ex-Cellmates Still Reaching Out

We know critics of Bill Cosby‘s overturned conviction would love to see him back in prison, but surprisingly … a bunch of his former cellmates feel the same way, though not for the reasons you’d think. Read More

