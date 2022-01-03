LOCAL NEWS: Justin Bibb Gets Sworn-In as The Land’s Newest Mayor

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The City of Cleveland now officially has a new mayor for the first time in 16 years.

Newly-elected Justin Bibb was sworn-in, taking the Oath of Office, right after Midnight early on Jan. 3. Mark Griffin, the Chief of Legal Council, was also sworn-in.

The event “took place at the East 131st Street Branch of the Cleveland Public Library,” which is also where Bibb visited when he was younger.

Bibb revealed what he plans on doing when he first goes into office by saying “we are going to be moving with urgency all across this city.”

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

He also talked about making city offices more efficient by adding more ways to get things done with technology, so people won’t have to go in person for everything. Bibb says he also wants issues that are brought to the mayor’s office to be trackable on where they stand, comparing it to ordering a package from Amazon.

“Cleveland is back and ready to lead,” as Bibb declares, starting a new chapter in the city’s long and historic history.

