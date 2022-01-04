Antonio Brown, Stripped, Quit Then Dropped New Music!? [Listen Here]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Sunday afternoon football went viral for a different kind of play when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown left the field in the third quarter stripping and tossing his gear in the stands while walking off the field giving fans the peace sign then bounced out, a scene from a dummy downed version of Erykah Badu’s ‘Window Seat’ video.

Antonio Brown had quit the NFL unceremoniously while the Tampa Buccaneers say’s that he was fired. WTH happened to cause all of that no one seems to know but a lot of people say that the now ex-NFL star has some serious mental issues, with his name always in the news for his off the field antics.

However did Antonio Brown really have a break down or was this the ultimate publicity stunt??

No sooner than Antonio Brown waved good by to the NFL the star wide receiver turned around and dropped not a football but new music titled ‘Pit Not The Palace’ and it is streaming on all platforms.

Did Antonio Brown quit the NFL or was he moving forward in his music career?

Take a listen to Antonio Brown‘s ‘Pit Not The Palace’ below and then let us know your thoughts….Is Antonio Brown mentally unstable or is he the next artist formally known as Kanye West?

