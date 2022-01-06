Entertainment News
Looking For The Jill Scott Leaked Sex Tape?? Jill Say’s To Keep Looking

A+E Networks TCA Summer 2017

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Social Media went on an Elmer Fudd hunting expedition when someone posted that Jill Scott was on tape living her life like she was golden (if you know what I mean) and it was allegedly leaked on social media, if we had to guess the deep dark Twitter.

Well if that was you last night and this morning Jill Scott is saying gone and hate on her haters, she’s going to do her but not for you to view.

As a matter of fact the closet thing you are going to get to a Jill Scott sex tape is that time she got a little nasty with her microphone on stage a few years back (see video below).  However Jilly from Philly did stop working to respond to the sex tape witch hunt with this message:

I expect this energy when my new movies, albums and tv show drop. Ya’ll too much.

We know that some of y’all clicked on this story to see if we had…LOL…That would be a negative, but Jill Scott does want the thirsty to hydrate themselves, take a look below.

See Jill Scotts post below.

