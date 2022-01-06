Antonio Brown Is Breaking His Silence, Here’s What He Says Went Down

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Antonio Brown quit the NFL like a Jay-Z and Beyonce’ Apesh@t video on Sunday afternoon to kick off the New Year, after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver had three catches for 26 yards in the game when he left the field in the middle of the Buccaneers’ vs. Jets game, stripped down throwing his gear into the stands gave the crowd the peace sign, then disappeared into the tunnel, then not long after that dropped a new music single ‘Pit Not The Palace’.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach, Bruce Arians, wouldn’t say what exactly happened other than to say that Antonio Brown was done, finito, fired.

The social media world seems to think that Antonio Brown needs help especially after his recent headline making allegations. Some think it was a publicity stunt.

So WTH really happened? There is two sides to every story, well technically, 3 if you include the man upstairs who is the truth, but since Head Coach Bruce Arians wouldn’t spill it and folks are calling Antonio Brown selfish because of the whole playoff run thing, AB has decided to open up via his Attorney Sean Burstyn and tell the ‘what had happened’ first via a a statement dropped on the Twitter information highway.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown is alleging that the team is engaging an ongoing “cover-up” surrounding his injured ankle. He noted in the statement that an MRI on his ankle revealed “broken bone fragments stuck in my ankle, the ligament torn from the bone, and cartilage loss, which are beyond painful,” and he is set to undergo surgery on that ankle. Antonio Brown is also claiming the team gave him a “powerful and sometimes dangerous painkiller” and forced him to play despite knowing he had a serious ankle injury — all leading to the moment he says head coach Bruce Arians told him “you’re done!”

Take a look at the full statement below.

