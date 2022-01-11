Jaheim Called Out Usher To Battle On Verzuz…Who’s Your Pick?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Cause U-N-I-T-Y is all we need to get our R-E-S-P-E-C-T, and never G-I-V-E U-P, and keep your H-E-A-D U-P and we guess Jaheim isn’t giving up cause he just called out U-S-H-E-R to battle on V-E-R-Z-U-Z on the Gram.

Usher hasn’t responded, but he does have 1 month to step up, but the bigger question is, Usher in Verzuz is that a battle that Jaheim really can win?

In this corner we have 43 year old Jaheim Hoagland hailing from New Jersey who has 7 studio albums busting onto the R&B scene in 2001. Jaheim does have 3 Grammy nominations under his belt, 1 American Music Award nomination as well as 5 Soul Train Award nominations with 5 million records sold worldwide. Jaheim has always ‘Put That Woman First’ in his music career earning him the title of King of The Cougar Anthem, with his hit ‘Age Ain’t A Factor’.

In the opposite corner we have 43 year old Usher Raymond IV hailing from Atlanta by ways of Dallas, Texas, who has 8 studio albums busting onto the R&B/Hip Hop scene in 1993. Usher has a whopping 22 Grammy nominations with 8 wins, 14 American Music Award nominations with 8 wins as well as 9 Soul Train Award wins with numerous nominations, with over 100 million total records sold worldwide. Not to mention numerous other nominations and awards with a Las Vegas residency to put the cherry on the top.

So would Jaheim go toe to toe with Usher in a Verzuz battle?? Maybe cut the hits off at 2008.

What are your thoughts on Jaheim calling Usher out to battle on Verzuz? Do you think Jaheim can hang with Usher?

