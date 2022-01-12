Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

CONGRATULATIONS Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Welcome ‘Baby J’ For Real This Time

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
Prabal Gurung - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Gotham / Getty

Congratulations are in order and going out to rapper Jeezy and Jeannie Mai of The Real, for real this time.

A couple weeks ago a source laid claim that Jeannie Mai and Jeezy had welcomed their first child together, however things are never official until we see the official social media press conference post, such as the one Jeannie Mai posted yesterday stating that ‘Baby J’ is official here posted with a photo from the hospital nursery.

Related Stories

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai, were married in an intimate wedding in Atlanta back in March. Jeannie Mai say’s when she met Jeezy was adamant that she didn’t want to have children but we all know that being in love can change things.  Jeannie Mai learned she was pregnant about a month before they were married but unfortunately miscarried, but months later she learned that she was pregnant again so she and husband Jay Wayne Jenkins aka Jeezy wanted to keep things ie Baby J on the low.

So we do not know if the rumor was true that Baby J was born a couple of weeks ago or not, but what is known for certain is that Baby J most definitely here now.  How do know?  Because Jeanie Mai has said so via her Instagram:

I asked God for a life of love and happiness.

He sent me my family.

Baby Jenkins is here 🍼❤️

The sex, weight and height of little Baby J Jenkins is not known

This is Jeannie Mai’s first child and Jeezy’s fourth, the rapper has three other children, Jadarius, Shyheim and Amra  from previous relationships.

Take a look at Jeannie Mai’s official post below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Baby J , Jeannie Mai , Jeezy

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill Moves From Wax To Film With…

 1 hour ago
01.01.70
Prabal Gurung - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

CONGRATULATIONS Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Welcome ‘Baby J’…

 2 hours ago
01.01.70
BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event

Hey Get Your ‘Snoop Dogg’s’ Today The Trademark…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Jaheim at Women's Empowerment 2016

Jaheim Called Out Usher To Battle On Verzuz…Who’s…

 1 day ago
12.30.47
Exclusives
Close