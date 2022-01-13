MGK and Megan Fox Are Engaged With An Exchange Of Blood Toast!? [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

We are living in a world where not only do we find out the sex of our children before they are born but we actually have gender reveal parties to let everyone know who exactly is coming into the world. Engagements are asked via score boards and social media with parties to follow, that’s of course, if she says yes. New year, new traditions and rapper Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have started a new one to top MGK walking around with his girlfriend Megan Fox blood in a pendant around his neck, now that he slid a ring on her finger, they both slid each others blood down their throat!?

Cleveland’s own Machine Gun Kelly shared a video that he placed a custom engagement ring on his long time girlfriend actress Megan Fox finger and popped the big question, Megan said yes, then he proceeded to share the news with his fans on the Gram.

“yes, in this life and every life” 💍 beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me. i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-202

Pretty normal, right?? Well then this happened…

Actress Megan Fox took to her Instagram to share the joyous news of the magical journey of her and MGK’s love, posted with a video of Machine Gun Kelly dressed up and getting down on knee to complete a long time tradition of engagements however the part that brought pause was when Megan Fox said she said “yes” then posted:

And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood

Indeed a different way to show someone your eternal, undying love, but none the less, CONGRATULATIONS Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

Take a look at Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s engagement video announcements below.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: