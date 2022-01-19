The Bijou Star Files: Kyrie Irving Say’s Cav’s Fans Are Ungrateful !?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 19, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Kyrie Irving Claps Back at Cavs Heckler: ‘Got Y’all a Championship and Motherf*ckers Still Ungrateful’

During the Brooklyn Nets’ loss to the Cleveland Cavs on Monday, Kyrie Irving had choice words for some fans who heckled the star point guard from their courtside seats. Read More

Fashion Icon and Former Vogue Creative Director André Leon Talley Dead at 73

Fashion legend André Leon Talley has died. He was 73. The famed writer and former Vogue creative director had been in the hospital battling an unknown illness…Read More

NFL’S MALIK MCDOWELL NAKED ARREST CAUGHT ON VIDEO

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Malik McDowell was completely naked while he was being arrested on Monday … new video…Read More

JAMIE LYNN SPEARS THINKS BRITNEY IS SPIRALING …Evidenced In Social Media Posts

Jamie Lynn Spears is disturbed by Britney‘s behavior on social media … and she’s taking it as a sign her older sister is spiraling out of control. Read More

SIDNEY POITIER DEATH CERTIFICATE RELEASED …Heart Failure, Prostate Cancer Killed Actor

Beloved actor Sidney Poitier died from a combination of heart failure, Alzheimer’s dementia and prostate cancer … according to his death certificate. Read More

JIM BELUSHI RODENTS GET HIGH ON MY SUPPLY …Weed Farming Ain’t Easy!!!

Jim Belushi‘s digging into life as a cannabis farmer, but he’s running into a bunch of new challenges — some caused by rodents, and some by politicians. Yes, there’s a difference. Read More

WEDDING DISASTER After-Party Turns Ugly …VIOLENT ARRESTS AFTER COPS CALLED

A wedding party in Southern California turned into an all-out brawl with police — a melee that started with a simple noise complaint … and the video is wild. Read More

JOE BIDEN & KAMALA HARRIS WAX FIGURES REVEALED …1st VP at Madame Tussauds

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris‘ wax figures are now on public display … and it’s a historic moment. Read More

SERENA WILLIAMS 4-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER SHOWS OFF BACKHAND… Just Like Mom!!!

Serena Williams‘ young daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., is already showin’ she’s got tennis in her DNA … the 4-year-old hit the court to work on her backhand. Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT I HAD A CRAPPY TIME AT THE RAMS GAME!!!Sewage Spill Near Suite

Travis Scott got a stinky surprise as he made a rare public appearance at the L.A. Rams’ game … all thanks to a sewage pipe that burst within smelling distance of the rapper. Read More

‘JEOPARDY!’ CNN’S LAURA COATES SAYS SHOW SNUBBED HER …Even Though Alex Wanted Her To Replace Him

“Jeopardy!” ignored the recommendations of Alex Trebek when it came to picking a new host, and one of the people he picked is now talking about it. Read More

ANTONIO BROWN JUMPS ON ARENA RAILING AFTER LAKERS GAME… Show Me Love, Fans!!!

Antonio Brown‘s very public tour of the country following his infamous exit from the Buccaneers continued at Crypto.com Arena on Monday — where he jumped on a railing to get love from fans who were chanting his name. Read More

AT&T & Verizon Pause Their New 5G Service Near Some Airports After Airlines Warn That The Service Would Interfere With Aircraft Technology

Both AT&T and Verizon were set to launch new their 5G service on Wednesday. However, both companies have announced a pause in the rollout for their services near some airports after major airlines have expressed their concerns about the service hindering the aircraft technology. Read More

Sotheby’s Unveils 555-Carat Black Diamond That’s Expected to Get Millions at Auction

Sotheby’s on Tuesday unveiled a diamond that’s possibly from outer space. The 555.55-carat black diamond, known as “The Enigma,” was the largest cut diamond in the world in the 2006 Guinness Book of World Records. Read More

10 Percent of Fish Oil Supplement Brands Are Rancid, Report Finds

Fans of fish oil supplements might want to take a further look at what they’re consuming. A report from Labdoor—an independent testing company—has found that a large amount of such supplements sold on the market can be heavy in oxidized oils, which makes them rancid in both taste, smell, and leaves them in poor quality. Read More

Steve Harvey Shares His Thoughts on Lori Harvey’s Relationship With Michael B. Jordan

During a recent appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Steve Harvey opened up about his stepdaughter Lori Harvey’s relationship with Michael B. Jordan. Read More

Louisiana Senate Candidate Gary Chambers Calls for Marijuana Legalization While Smoking Blunt in Campaign Ad

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Gary Chambers of Louisiana is advocating for the legalization of marijuana. Read More

Cracker Barrel to Pay $9.4 Million After Customer Ordered, Drank From Glass Filled With Chemical Instead of Water

American restaurant chain Cracker Barrel has must pay a man $9.4 million in damages after he was served a glass filled with chemicals instead of water… Read More

Jay-Z, Meek Mill, and More Push for Law to Prevent Lyrics From Being Used in Court Against Rappers to Prove Guilt

Jay-Z and many of his contemporaries are pushing for prosecutors to stop using rap lyrics in attempts to prove guilt during criminal trials. Read More

Big Daddy Kane Offers ‘Sincere Apology’ and Explanation After Video Shows Him Pushing ASL Interpreter Onstage

Big Daddy Kane has taken to social media to offer a “sincere apology” for what he says was a misunderstanding during a concert in Virginia. Read More

Kanye West Spotted With Big Sean Following Infamous ‘Drink Champs’ Controversy

As speculation continues to build surrounding sessions for what may or may not end up being the full-blown sequel to Donda, the artist formerly known as Kanye West has been spotted with Big Sean, notably in the wake of some publicly-aired-out issues between the two. Read More

Jimmy Kimmel Shares 2Pac-Based Joke While Referencing Kanye’s Pete Davidson Diss

While some fans expressed skepticism about a certain Pete Davidson-mentioning lyric from the artist formerly known as Kanye West actually appearing on the final version of the new track “Eazy,” such skepticism was erased with the arrival of the Game and Ye’s latest collab on streaming services over the weekend. Read More

DaBaby Appears to Address Negative Reaction to His New Song “Sneaky Link Anthem”

DaBaby recently shared a new song called “Sneaky Link Anthem,” and some fans weren’t feeling his pivot to a newer, R&B-influenced sound. Read More

Hong Kong to Kill About 2,000 Small Animals After Hamsters in Pet Store Test Positive for COVID-19

The city of Hong Kong has decided to put down 2,000 small animals because they were exposed to COVID-19 by hamsters. Read More

Hawaii Governor Says Booster Shots May Be Required For Visitors

With new COVID-19 variants emerging, Hawaii may soon require visitors to have the booster shot. Read More

Lusia Harris, Only Woman Ever Drafted into the NBA, Dead at 66

Lusia Harris, the first and only woman ever to be drafted into the NBA, died on Tuesday. She was 66 years old. Read More

The 2022 Grammy Awards Will Now Take Place in Las Vegas

The 2022 Grammys have relocated to Las Vegas and will now take place April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Read More

‘The Story Of Hip-Hop With Chuck D’ Docuseries Is Coming To PBS

PBS is telling the story of hip hop with Public Enemy frontman Chuck D.Read More

There’s ‘A Lot of Truth’ to Leaks About Wendy Williams’ Health, Show Sources Say She’s Having Problems Recognizing People & Needs Help Eating

Sources close to ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ say there is indeed some truth to the reports that have been coming out about Wendy’s health. Read More

Pete Davidson Reportedly Hires Extra Security Following Kanye West’s Threats

Kanye West linked back up with The Game for their latest collaborative effort “Eazy” and fans can’t stop talking about the record. Read More

NAACP Image Award Nominations: Insecure, black-ish, Queen Sugar and Genius: Aretha Lead the TV Pack

Nominations for the 53rd annual NCAAP Awards were announced Tuesday, with major award contenders Jennifer Hudson and Halle Berry leading the charge while Netflix dominated most categories.Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: