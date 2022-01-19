Oh My: Browns Malik McDowell Being Arrested Naked Was Caught On Video

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Cleveland Brown’s 6-foot-6, 290-pound, 25 year old, defensive lineman Malik McDowell was arrested Monday after striking an officer, causing injuries which included a badly swollen eye, when he was found stripped naked walking around a school in Deerfield Beach, FL.

A very naked and in NFL football condition Malik McDowell had to be tased before being arrested and booked into jail on charges of aggravated battery on an officer, resisting arrest and exposing sex organs in public. The Cleveland Browns organization released a statement about the arrest of Malik McDowell stating:

“We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are in the process of gathering more information.” “We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. … No further comment at this time.” Related Stories Browns Player Malik McDowell Arrested, Accused of Attacking Police

BROWNS: Baker Mayfield Will Not Finish Out His Troubled Season

However as bad as all that was to hear about, the whole naked truth was caught on a now viral video (see below)

According to a report Malik McDowell joined the Cleveland Browns with the chance to revive his career following a troubled past that included an 11-month jail stay, following arrests on separate occasions for driving under the influence and disorderly conduct, McDowell was charged with assault, resisting arrest and operating a vehicle while intoxicated in 2019. He was later arrested again for receiving and concealing stolen property.

Let’s pray that this young brotha get’s some help.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: