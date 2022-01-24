Finally!! ‘007’ Producers Say Idris May Be Up Next

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Ladies your prayers are not falling on death ears, word on the street is Idris Elba will be the next ‘Bond’…’James Bond’ at least that’s what ‘007’ producers are saying.

Recently on Crew Call podcast last week, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, when asked if they’ve considered 49 year old, sexiest man alive Idris Elba, to become the next Bond, Broccoli maintained they haven’t fully begun the process yet, however…

“Well, we know Idris, I’m friends with him and he’s a magnificent actor,”…”You know, it’s been part of the conversation, but it’s always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat. I think we have decided that until No Time to Die has kind of had its run and Daniel has been able to, well, we’ve all been able to, reap the benefits of Daniel’s wonderful tenure, we’re not gonna think about or talk about anybody else, actors to play the role or storylines or anything. We just wanna live in the moment, the present.”

If this goes down Idris Elba will go down in history of ‘007’ movies as the first black James Bond.

Others to play James Bond are:

Sean Connery (1962–1967, 1971, 1983)

David Niven (1967)

George Lazenby (1969)

Roger Moore (1973–1985)

Timothy Dalton (1987–1989)

Pierce Brosnan (1995–2002)

Daniel Craig (2006–2021)

Female fan favorite bonds have been hands down Sean Connery and Roger Moore.

Idris Elba would be coming a long way from “Stringer” Bell on The Wire!!

Take a listen to what 007 producers had to say about Idris Elba being the next James Bond below.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: