The Bijou Star Files: Gloria James Early Birthday Surprise From LBJ

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 26, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

That’s Baller: LeBron James Gifts Mother With Brand New G-Wagon For Her Birthday

NBA superstar LeBron James gifted his mother a lavish new whip to celebrate her birthday. Read More

OZZIE WORLD’S OLDEST MALE GORILLA DEAD… COVID Possibly To Blame

Ozzie, the world’s oldest male Gorilla has died … and because he was among a group of the primates who tested positive for COVID last year, it’s possible the disease could be to blame for his eventual demise. Read More

BARRY BONDS MISSES HALL OF FAME IN FINAL YEAR… Ortiz Elected Instead

Barry Bonds — one of the greatest hitters and outfielders in MLB history — had the Baseball Hall of Fame doors slammed shut in his face on Tuesday … as he was not voted into Cooperstown in his final year on the ballot. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN NO NEW RAY J SEX TAPE …On Laptop Kanye Retrieved

There’s apparently only one Kim Kardashian and Ray J sex tape in the Universe … and while Kim’s thankful Kanye recently retrieved a laptop with footage from Ray, we’re told there’s nothing sexual about the unseen content. Read More

SNOOP DOGG I’LL SAY IT, SADE’S MY DREAM COLLAB …I’m Putting It Out There!!!

Snoop Dogg has a huge gig on Super Bowl Sunday — sharing the stage with Dr. Dre and co. — but he has a different collab floating around in his head … doing a song with Sade!!! Read More

CARDI B THANK YOU TO THE JURORS FOR BIG WIN!!! Awarded Another $1.5 Mil

Cardi B is feeling super grateful to a lot of people now that her libel trial is wrapped up … and she’s also walking away with a lot of money, thanks to the jury. Read More

JANET JACKSON CLAIMS MJ BULLIED HER OVER WEIGHT …Called Her ‘Pig, Hog’ as Kids

Janet Jackson‘s revealing a painful aspect of her tight relationship with Michael Jackson — claiming he brutally taunted her about her weight, and she says it had a lasting impact on her. Read More

TIFFANY HADDISH ADDRESSES DUI BUST WITH FALLON …My Prayers Were Answered

Tiffany Haddish is laughing off her DUI — well, sorta … let’s just say she’s taking it in stride. Read More

ANTONIO BROWN HIT MIAMI CLUB & RACKED UP $15K BILL… After Bucs Loss

Antonio Brown celebrated the demise of Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers in style on Sunday — partying hard at a Miami nightclub just hours after his former team was booted from the playoffs. Read More

HONG KONG PETS LEAVE COUNTRY ON PRIVATE JETS …Amid COVID Fears

John Castellano, VP of Commercial Sales at Air Charter Service, joined us on “TMZ Live” and said they are seeing a huge uptick of flights from Hong Kong … and anyone catching these flights is dropping a boatload of money. Read More

Vivica A. Fox Says Regina King Is “Surrounded By Love” Following Son’s Suicide (Video)

On Monday, veteran actress and talk show host Vivica A. Fox shared a message from Regina King following the death of her son Ian Alexander Jr. Read More

Kelly Price Addresses JonJelyn Savage, The Mother Of R.Kelly’s Girlfriend After Being Threatened: “Don’t Start Something You Can’t Finish”

Kelly Price isn’t the one! Today, she went live and shared a clear and direct message to Jonjelyn Savage, mother of R.Kelly’s girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage, after she threatened the singer and told her to tread lightly. It appears that Jonjelyn was upset at comments Kelly made about parents taking their children backstage at R.Kelly’s concerts to help them further their career in an interview on Vlad TV. Read More

Lauren Smith-Fields’ Death Ruled An “Accident” By Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner

After month-long inquiries by Lauren Smith Fields’ family, friends and folks online, the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled on her cause of death. The announcement was made on Monday, Read More

SAT Test Set To Be Completely Digital By 2024 And Test Duration Will Be Shortened

According to new reports, the SAT test is set to be a completely digital process within the next two years and it also won’t be as lengthy as it has in the past. Read More

Mexican Cartels Reportedly Recruited Drug Runners on ‘GTA Online’

While studies have shown that violent video games do not directly correlate to violent behavior in the youth that plays them, a new report has found that real life Mexican cartel members were using Grand Theft Auto Online to recruit drug runners. Read More

Dancers Criticize Requests for Unpaid Super Bowl Halftime Volunteers to Put in 72 Hours of Work

Dancers across the industry are calling out the Super Bowl Halftime Show over alleged requests for dancers to put in 72 working hours as unpaid volunteers, to be involved with this year’s show. Read More

Glitch on Marc Jacobs Website Allowed Shoppers to Order $300 Bags for Free

Shoppers were in for a delightful surprise when they checked out the Marc Jacobs website on Tuesday morning. Read More

RZA Files $2 Million Lawsuit Against Wu-Tang Clan Bootleggers for Trademark Infringement

RZA has filed a lawsuit against multiple e-commerce stores for selling products that have the Wu-Tang Clan logo on them. Read More

Brampton Foot Locker Employee Allegedly Ejaculated Into New Shoes and Put Them Back Into Boxes

If you’re shopping at Foot Locker, take a good look at (and inside) anything on the discount rack, because a manager at a Brampton, Ontario shop has been taking it upon himself to add a little extra love to some of the kicks coming through the store. Read More

Nipsey Hussle and Marathon Clothing Store Were Reportedly Targeted as Part of ‘Secretive’ LAPD Program

The late Nipsey Hussle was targeted as part of a Los Angeles Police Department program known as Operation LASER, per a new report. Read More

Second NYPD Officer Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Harlem Shooting

A second New York City Police Officer passed away from the injuries he sustained during a shooting in Harlem that also killed his partner. Read More

Boston Father Taken Off Heart Transplant List Because He Won’t Get COVID-19 Vaccine: ‘He Doesn’t Believe In It’

A patient in Boston waiting for an available heart has been removed from a heart transplant list because he’s unvaccinated. Read More

Oreo Announces New Line Of Frozen Treats

Oreo announced it is releasing a new line of frozen products, called Oreo Frozen Treats. But unlike other cookies and cream products, Oreo’s treats will serve up an authentic Oreo cookie taste. Read More

Pfizer and BioNTech are Working on a Vaccine That Will Target the Omicron Variant

Pfizer and BioNTech have started clinical trials for a vaccine that will fight against the Omicron variant. Read More

6-Month-Old Baby Shot & Killed While Riding In The Backseat Of His Mother’s Car

A mother has been left heartbroken after a fatal drive-by shooting claimed the life of her 6-month-old son. Read More

Jay-Z’s Lawsuit With ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Photographer Heads To Trial Over Album’s Photos

Jay-Z’s lawsuit against the famed photographer, Jonathan Mannion, over his Reasonable Doubt photos will head to trial after a failed mediation. Read More

Connecticut Mother Sues Meta and Snap Over 11-Year-Old Daughter’s Suicide, Says Girl Had ‘Extreme Addiction’ to Social Media

A Connecticut mother has filed a lawsuit against Meta, (formally known as Facebook) and Snap, claiming the social media platforms played a significant role in her daughter’s choice to commit suicide. Read More

Kanye West Seemingly Issues Warning to the Kardashians: “Don’t Play With My Kids”

The drama between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian is getting nastier by the day, and now, the sneaker mogul has issued a threat to his soon-to-be ex-wife after claiming she is keeping their kids from him. Read More

IRS Encouraging Taxpayers to File Tax Returns Sooner Rather Than Later

Now that tax season is here, the Internal Revenue Services is encouraging people to file their returns as early as possible if they don’t want to wait forever for their money. In addition, the agency urges electronic filing over paper. Read More

Nina Turner announces bid for Congress; previews primary rematch versus Rep. Shontel Brown in interview with 3News’ Russ Mitchell

“Cleveland is the largest poor city in the country and this region really deserves a leader that is going to fight, not just vote the right way.” Read More

City of Cleveland partnering with Huntington Bank to announce support program for small businesses

The program will focus on “accelerating the growth of small businesses, with a focus on minority and women-owned small businesses.” Read More

BRAD WILLIAMS ON ‘SNOW WHITE’ Dink’s Right, Story Sucks …BUT DISNEY CAN DO RIGHT BY DWARFS!!!

Peter Dinklage thinks ‘Snow White’ has a little person problem, and while Brad Willams doesn’t disagree … he does have some suggestions on how to make it work. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

