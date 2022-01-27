Anita Baker Is Coming Back With a Las Vegas Residency

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Yesterday Grammy Award winning songstress Anita Baker celebrated her 64th birthday by giving a gift to fans inviting them to come get caught up in her rapture live on stage.

Anita Baker last played a five-show residency at the Venetian Theater in Las Vegas In May and June 2019 as part of her Farewell Concert Series, but it appears that she is back!!

And that’s exactly what’s happening with Anita Baker.

Anita Baker made an announcement via her Twitter sating she is returning to her old Las Vegas residency in 2019 for a comeback with a 2022 Las Vegas residency starting in May.

Back in December Anita Baker teased fans on Twitter with the notion that new music is coming down the pike so what better place to release it then at a Las Vegas Residency.

Take a look at Anita Bakers official announcement below.

