Joe Exotic (a.k.a. Tiger King) Gets Prison Sentence Reduced Only by One Year

One of the biggest stars and polarizing figures to emerge from a popular Netflix documentary has just been re-sentenced.

Joe Exotic, known legally as Joseph Allen Schreibvogel Maldonado-Passage, has seen his time in prison reduced from 22 years to 21 years.

That’s right! The main subject and star of the hit streaming sensation ‘Tiger King’ is now only going to spend one less year serving time behind bars. Not the news he wanted to hear, especially as he battles cancer.

The re-sentenced took place on Jan. 28, according to reports.

The resentencing is the result of a federal appeals court deciding last year that Exotic’s prison term should be reduced. He was convicted after attempting to hire two separate hitmen to kill his nemesis, Carole Baskin. It seems that Exotic’s attorneys will appeal the 21-year- sentence and file for a new trial.

Baskin and her current husband, Howard, did attend the re-sentencing, even though she continues to be “afraid” of Exotic by saying how “he continues to harbor intense feelings of ill will toward me.”

Exotic did have his supporters show up with “Free Joe Exotic” t-shirts to show love for the controversial personality and businessman.

All of that support shows that Exotic and his team will not take the re-sentencing lying down and will plan on once again fighting for his release.

So what does Exotic’s legal team think of the change in his prison time:

“I think it’s fair to say that there was some disappointment in our discussion with Joe, this show is not over … Joe is hopeful that he will find justice in post-conviction relief … Joe is looking forward to next steps,” Exotic’s attorney J. Blake Patton told TMZ.

That means the fight for Exotic to be released is far from over.

The guy who later became the focus of ‘King’ was originally sentenced back in early 2020.

In addition to the attempt to have Baskin killed, Exotic was also convicted for “lying on wildlife records, killing five tigers, and selling tiger cubs.”

Both Exotic and Baskin became the biggest household names from the popular first season of ‘King’ that was released at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. A second season has since been released on Netflix in late 2021, though it has not reached the heights of its popularity the year before.

Baskin even refused to take part in the second season, though Exotic continued to appear through phone calls from prison.

