Tisha Campbell Say’s Fake Taxi Cab Driver Tried To Kidnap Her !?

DAMNNNN GINA!!!!

Actress Tisha Campbell posted a video PSA on her own personal Instagram about a scary incident that happened to her when she was leaving a building and she asked a gentleman for a phone number to call a taxi. Tisha Campbell dialed the number requesting service when a raggedy cab with two drivers in it pulled up and things got strange real quick. Tisha got out the cab made it back inside the building. The man Tisha got the phone number from was gone and a lady that was in the building said that was not the phone number for a Taxi.

The written post on Tisha Campbell’s video post said:

This was a video I sent to my brother right after it happened but I felt it important for ppl to be aware. I need for EVERYONE to be overly conscious of themselves and their loved ones. As Tonidrivera says it’s SHOPPING SEASON where traffickers try to snatch ppl up!!! If I wasn’t from Newark boyyyyy… If Tony Rivera hadn’t schooled me and my friends on what to look for, SHIT would’ve been real different. PLUS I don’t sound like I look. Also I am thankful to the production for their concern and their understanding. What’s crazy is I went back to the front desk, the guy that gave me the taxi number wasn’t there. I asked the woman where he was. She looks at the number and says, “why would he give you this number? This isn’t the normal number.” It was a set up fo real.

Thank God she is alright!!

Take a listen to Tisha Campbell tell her horrifying story in the video below, and please people let’s be careful out there.

