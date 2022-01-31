New Challenge Alert: Nick Cannon Starts #PayItForward Challenge [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

We often hear about these crazy challenges on social media that have gotten people hurt and/or killed. Today it’s being reported that Nick Cannon has started his own challenge on social media, and no it’s not the how many babies can you make challenge, it’s actually a great challenge, with the only thing that can get hurt is your wallet, #PayItForward challenge.

Actor/Television Host Nick Cannon is starting a new trend of positivity. Recently Nick Cannon had taken his friend out in New York City, when Nick Cannon, decided to pay for everyone’s meal at the restaurant. So that’s when Nick Cannon stood up and hit the red button on his phone.

“It’ll be a great idea if we just paid for everybody’s food in this whole restaurant. That’ll be a great way to pay it forward, right? Give everybody a great night. Let’s do it,” “Everybody enjoys their food? You’ll probably enjoy it more if it was free,” “Ima make sure we pay for everybody’s meal in the restaurant. On behalf of myself and the Sugar Factory, enjoy.”

Nick Cannon then proceeded to call out others to #PayItForward as well. How dope is that!?

This isn’t the first time Nick Cannon has gave as God as blessed him, back in September he surprised a Clark Atlanta student with a scholarship to pay off all of her college debt…’every single penny’

Take a look at the video below

Also On 93.1 WZAK: