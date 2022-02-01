The Bijou Star Files: Nick Cannon Say’s Y’alls Comments Are “Hard” On Him

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 1, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Nick Cannon Opens Up About Expecting 8th Child, Says Commentary on His Parenting Decisions ‘Definitely Affects Me’

In the latest episode of his eponymous show, Nick Cannon opened up about expecting his eighth child and the criticism he’s faced regarding his prolific parenting. Read More

RIHANNA AND A$AP ROCKY PREGNANT WITH FIRST CHILD

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting, and they are showing off that baby bump with style! Read More

NENE LEAKES SELLS GA MANSION FOR $2.6 MILLION! Deep Discount Off OG Price

NeNe Leakes has sold her Georgia mansion for $2.6 million, and whoever snagged the home paid almost half NeNe’s initial asking price … Read More

ANTONIO BROWN SHIRTLESS TIRADE MEMORABILIA FOR SALE… Glove Hits Auction Block

A glove that Antonio Brown threw into the stands during his shirtless tirade at the Bucs vs. Jets game earlier this month can now be all yours … ’cause it’s just hit the auction block. Read More

ALLEN IVERSON EMOTIONAL SEEING PIC OF HIM & KOBE… ‘I Need One Of These’

NBA legend Allen Iverson got emotional at a signing event over the weekend … after a young fan handed him a poster that featured an image of him with the late Kobe Bryant. Read More

JOE ROGAN APOLOGIZES …’I’ll Balance Controversial COVID Theories With Mainstream Science’

Joe Rogan vowed to do better in the wake of criticism his podcast is spreading COVID misinformation … and he says he knows how to make things better and more responsible. Read More

PRINCE FRÉDÉRIC PRINZ VON ANHALT JUST BECAME A NEW DAD!!!… Adopts Adult Man To Preserve Lineage

Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt, AKA the widower of actress Zsa Zsa Gabor, needed a new heir to inherit his estate and preserve his royal lineage … so he chose to adopt someone — an adult! Read More

CHESLIE KRYST ‘I CRINGE’ ABOUT TURNING 30 …Shared Concerns Year Before Suicide

Cheslie Kryst‘s openly worried about aging, and society’s treatment of older women — an essay the late Miss USA winner wrote last year has some loved ones wondering if those feelings contributed to her suicide. Read More

Connecticut Mayor Suspends Two Detectives Assigned To The Case Of Lauren Smith-Fields’ Death

As the death of 23-year-old Lauren Smith-Fields continues to gain traction on social media, the world continues to demand justice as they seek for the person responsible for her death to be arrested. Read More

Federal Prosecutors Ask Judge To Approve Plea Deal For Travis And Gregory McMichael In Hate Crime Charges

Ahmaud Arbery’s loved ones got a slight sense of justice in November 2021. A jury convicted the three white men who hunted and killed Ahmaud in February 2020. Read More

Alicia Keys Responds to Janet Jackson Saying She’d Date Her in Old Interview

Alicia Keys is just now reacting to a 2008 interview where Janet Jackson said she would date the piano-playing pop star. It’s a long time coming for a response, but maybe that’s the way love goes. Read More

Kanye Says ‘Do Not Ask Me to Do a F*cking NFT,’ Shares What He’s Focused on Right Now

Kanye West does not have any intentions of entering the NFT space, at least not for now. Read More

Mustard Recounts Surviving Car Crash After Drunk Driver Hit His Car

Mustard is counting his blessings after surviving a serious car accident over the weekend. Read More

Donald Trump Says Mike Pence Could Have ‘Overturned’ the 2020 Election Results

In a statement shared on Sunday, Donald Trump said he wanted former vice president Mike Pence to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Read More

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart Announce They’re Having First Child Together

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart’s family is getting bigger. Read More

Nelly Criticized for Telling Madonna to ‘Cover Up’ After Singer Posted Revealing Photos

Nelly landed himself in hot water over the weekend after he posted a comment on Madonna’s Instagram page. Read More

Man Denied Kidney Transplant by Hospital Over Refusal to Get Vaccinated: ‘I Will Die Free’

A North Carolina man who desperately needs a kidney transplant claims he has been denied an operation because of his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Read More

Florida Man Charged With Hate Crime After Smashing Window of Black Teens’ Car, Following Them for Miles

A Florida man has been charged with a hate crime after physically and verbally assaulting two Black high school students and their friend at a gas station. Read More

The Game Accuses Interscope Records of Operating ‘Modern Day Slave Trade’ as His Twitter Gets Restricted

In a tweet that has since been made unavailable, the Game has blasted his former label Interscope Records for running “a modern day slave trade.” Read More

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Offers Teen Money To Stop Tracking His Private Jet; Teen Responds, Asking For $50,000 Or An Internship

A teenager asked Tesla Founder and CEO Elon Musk to pay him $50,000 to end Twitter bot tracking of his private jet. Read More

The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Continue To Be Called Out For Photoshopping

The Kardashian sisters have been accused of extreme heavy editing on their photos recently, and it seems like they all might have the same person editing their pictures. Read More

New Study Shows Cannabis May Weaken a Person’s Driving Ability

A new study finds that cannabis may weaken a person’s driving ability for up to four hours. Read More

Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue to Turn Himself in for Prison Sentence

Baby Blue of Pretty Ricky revealed Monday that he plans to turn himself in on February 7 to begin his 20-month prison sentence for PPP loan fraud. Read More

Domino’s Paying Customers $3 to Not Have Their Pizza Delivered

Domino’s offers customers $3 not to select delivery when ordering online to stay above staff shortages. Read More

RevitaDerm Wound Care Gel Recalled Due to a Bacterial Contamination

Wound care gel RevitaDerm has been recalled due to bacterial contamination. Read More

Bomb Threats Force HBCUs into Lockdown, Class Cancellations

Monday, several HBCUs were forced to cancel classes and go into lockdown after receiving bomb threats. Read More

Here’s The Alleged Real Reason Adele Postponed Her Vegas Residency [Video]

Adele has reportedly been staying at boyfriend Rich Paul’s Beverly Hills mansion while she attempts to fix their relationship. Read More

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman Break Up After 8 Years Together

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman have called it quits after 8 years. Read More

Ashanti’s Mic Malfunctions While Singing National Anthem, Football Fans Step In To Help Singer Out

Ashanti isn’t letting a mic slipup stop her from giving a show! Read More

Lori Harvey Reveals That Michael B. Jordan Didn’t Know Anything About Skincare Before They Started Dating: He Used To Just Wash His Face With A Warm Rag

During a recent interview, Lori Harvey shared that prior to them dating, Michael B. Jordandidn’t have a skincare routine and she taught him “everything he’s learned.” Read More

Billionaire Robert F. Smith Could Become The First Black Man To Own An NFL Team

Billionaire Robert F. Smith could become the first black man to own an NFL franchise. Read More

Gayle King Approached By CNN President Jeff Zucker To Replace Chris Cuomo’s Primetime Slot

The speculation continues about Gayle King’s next professional move. Earlier this year, is was reported that “CBS Mornings” news anchor Gayle King would be in for a hefty payday of her choosing once her alleged $9 million contract with the network comes to an end in May. Read More

Mom Of Five Dies After Falling Off Party Bus While Celebrating Her Birthday

A young mother of five tragically lost her life in California while she celebrated her birthday. Read More

Pfizer to ask FDA to authorize COVID vaccine for kids under 5

The application could clear the way to vaccinate younger kids as soon as February. Read More

Cuyahoga County has lowest COVID-19 case rate in Ohio, 1 month after its rates were highest in the state

‘From our peak at 13 times the CDC rate of high transmission, we’re now at about four times the CDC rate of high transmission,’ Health Commissioner Terry Allan said. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

