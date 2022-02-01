LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Since the end of last season, the NFC has seen legendary quarterback Drew Brees and Tom Brady retire, and Sean Payton walk away from coaching, leaving a void at the top of the division. Not to mention, that at some point, Falcons QB, Matt Ryan will be retiring as he is at the end of his career. That means there is an open window for the Panthers to return to the top of the division, a place they haven’t been since the glory days of the Cam Newton era. But how do the Panthers achieve just that? They are 10-23 under Matt Rhule, and with a roster full of free agents, many questions await both Rhule, and GM Scott Fitterer this off-season. Panthers beat reporter for The Charlotte Observer, Ellis joins the show live from the Senior Bowl, to address that question, which he simply replied:

“They’ve got to find a quarterback, they are desperate to upgrade that position. And then regardless of who you put back, fixing a leaky offensive line, that probably needs two new starts, if not three.”

The Panthers are believed to be interested in 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, and maybe even Texans QB Deshaun Watson, if his legal issues get cleared up. The Panthers haven’t committed to one specific position to use their #6 in the the2022 NFL Draft, as of this time, so they still have all their options on the table currently. Nonetheless, if the Panthers hit a homerun this off-season, they very could find themselves back in the postseason next year, in what could be a maligned NFC South.

Ellis Williams – How Panthers Fill Void at Top of NFC South was originally published on wfnz.com

