The Bijou Star Files: Whoopi Goldberg Suspended From ‘The View’

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 2, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Whoopi Goldberg Issues An Apology After Facing Backlash For Saying The Holocaust Was Not About Race

On the show, the ladies discussed a Tennessee school district’s decision to ban the book “Maus,” which covers the story of a Holocaust survivor. Read More

‘The View’ Suspends Whoopi Goldberg After Saying the ‘Holocaust Isn’t About Race’ (UPDATE)

Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended from The View for two weeks, ABC News President Kin Godwin​​​​​​​ announced in a statement. Read More

SIMON COWELLE GADS!!! CRASHES ANOTHER E-BIKE Lands In Hospital With Broken Bones

Simon Cowell did it again … he crashed his e-bike and landed in the hospital with broken bones. Read More

BRIAN FLORES SUES NFL, GIANTS CLAIMS COACHING SEARCH WAS RACIST& Belichick’s Texts Prove It

The NFL also addressed the claims inside the suit … calling them “without merit.” Read More

Video Shows Massive Brawl at Golden Corral That Allegedly Started Because Restaurant Ran Out of Steak

More than 40 people engaged in a massive brawl at a Pennsylvania Golden Corral on Friday, which allegedly occurred because the buffet ran out of steak. Read More

MSNBC’S STEVE KORNACKI SHOCKED BY COVID ‘IS OVER’ POLL RESULTS… Hard to Get Consensus!!!

Steve Kornacki certainly knows his way around stats, but says a poll asking if we should get back to normal — as it pertains to COVID — isn’t as clear as the numbers make it seem. Read More

RIHANNA’S DAD I’M TEAM GRANDDAUGHTER!!! Says She’ll Have a Few More

As ecstatic as the Internet’s been about Rihanna revealing she’s expecting her first baby … her Dad is even more excited, and sharing his hopes for the new grandchild. Read More

TOM BRADY OFFICIALLY RETIRES… Doesn’t Mention Patriots In Goodbye Note

The confusion surrounding Tom Brady‘s future is finally over … the quarterback just said he is officially retiring — though he made one glaring omission in his goodbye note. Read More

JOE ROGAN THE ROCK GIVES PROPS FOR APOLOGY But Another Singer Pulls The Plug On Spotify

Joe Rogan is getting support after saying he can do better on his podcast … but some celebs still aren’t buying it. Read More

Alyssa Scott Speaks Out Following Nick Cannon’s Announcement That He’s Expecting A Child With Bri Tiesi

Alyssa Scott, the mother of his son Zen, who passed away on December 5th, has something to say in the wake of the news. Read More

Pregnant Bre Tiesi “Horrified” After Her and Nick Cannon’s Baby News Was Publicly Revealed [Photo]

Just days after news broke that Nick Cannon was expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi, the mom-to-be is speaking out about the moment. Read More

Taraji P. Henson Reportedly Cast As ‘Shug Avery’ In The Upcoming Film Adaptation Of ‘The Color Purple’ Musical

According to recent reports, Taraji P. Henson has been cast to play the role of ‘Shug Avery’ in the upcoming film adaptation of ‘The Color Purple’ directed by Blitz Bazawule. Read More

Brownsville Police Says Their Investigation Did Not Validate Tisha Campbell’s Attempted Kidnapping Story

Two days after Tisha detailed her experience on Instagram, the Brownsville Police Department said they can’t validate her story. Read More

Wale Trends On Twitter After Dropping Out Of D.C’s Broccoli City Festival Due To Lack Of Respect

D.C. native, rapper, Wale began trending on Twitter after the Broccoli City Festival lineup was released, and he announced he was pulling out of the show. Read More

Judge Reportedly Grants R. Kelly Appeal Extension After The Singer Tests Positive For COVID-19

R. Kelly and his legal team have been granted a two-week extension on his deadline to appeal his federal racketeering case after he tested positive for COVID on Tuesday. Read More

Kim Kardashian Named As One Of The New Faces For Balenciaga’s Latest Campaign

Congrats are in order to Kim Kardashian, who has been named as one of the faces for Balenciaga’s latest campaign. Read More

Thirteen HBCUs Kicked Off Black History Month With Bomb Threats

For the last month, bomb threats have disrupted life at historically Black universities and colleges across the United States. Unfortunately, HBCU students and faculty on at least 13 campuses kicked off Black History Month with the looming fear of such threats. Read More

Texas Judicial Panel Grants Motion To Combine Hundreds Of Individual Astroworld Lawsuits Into One

New reports show that instead of nearly 400 individual lawsuits, a Texas court panel has formally approved the lawsuit to be rolled into one. Read More

FTC Estimates People in the U.S. Lost $770 Million to Social Media Scams in 2021

Social media scammers made off with a crazy amount of cash in 2021. Read More

Coachella Is Auctioning 10 Lifetime Passes to the Festival as NFTs

Coachella is getting into the crypto and NFT game by auctioning lifetime to passes to the festival as non-fungible tokens. Read More

Julia Fox Responds to Headline Saying She ‘Channels Kim Kardashian’ With Outfit Choice

Julia Fox is addressing rumors that she’s copying Kim Kardashian’s style. Read More

Lawsuit Alleges FBI and California Sheriff’s Department Illegally Seized Over $1M From Weed Dispensaries

Empyreal, a money transport company, has filed a civil suit against the FBI and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, alleging that they illegally seized over a million dollars in cash that it was moving for marijuana dispensaries to financial institutions, Read More

Jadakiss Discusses Hating Bad Boy Shiny Suits: ‘It Didn’t Feel Right’

Jadakiss wasn’t a big fan of the shiny suit era. Read More

Nicki Minaj on If She’d Take on a Drake or Lil Wayne in ‘Verzuz,’ Says There’s ‘A Female or Two’ She Would Battle

The Barbz who have been eagerly awaiting Nicki Minaj’s Verzuz debut may have some renewed hope. Read More

Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild Scheduled for Valentine’s Day ‘Verzuz’

In case your Valentine’s Day is looking calm this year, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have you covered with a special edition of Verzuz featuring R&B legends Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild. Read More

Jhené Aiko Will Grace the Super Bowl With Her Rendition of “America the Beautiful”

Jhené Aiko is taking her angelic vocals to the Super Bowl, where she will be singing “America the Beautiful” before the Los Angeles Rams go head-to-head against the Cincinnati Bengals. Read More

Meta Announces 3D Avatars to Instagram and Updates on Facebook and Messenger

On Monday, Meta announced the addition of 3D avatars to Instagram Stories and direct messages, as well as updates to the avatars in Facebook and Messenger. Read More

Harlem Man Arrested After Video Catches Him Punching His Toddler Son

A Harlem man was arrested after being caught on camera physically abusing his toddler son. Read More

Principal and Lunch Monitor Fired After Black Fourth-Grader is Forced to Eat Food From the Trash (Video)

A lunch monitor forced a Black child to eat food out of the trash, which resulted in a civil rights lawsuit. Read More

Lamar Odom Reveals on Sneak Peek of Celebrity Big Brother That He Misses Khloe Kardashian “So Much” (Video)

In an exclusive sneak peek of the new season of Celebrity Big Brother, Lamar Odom admits to missing his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian. Read More

Tesla Recalls Nearly 54,000 Cars and SUVs After “Full Self-Driving” Software Lets Cars Run Through Stop Signs

American electric vehicle and clean energy company Tesla has issued a recall on its “full self-driving” software after cars were running stop signs. Read More

New Study Links Excessive Social Media Use to Poor Physical Health

A new study has shown that college students who “excessively” use social media had higher blood protein levels that indicate chronic inflammation. Read More

Adele Seemingly Responds to Rumors She and Rich Paul Are Going Through Relationship Problems

Adele wants you to know that while her Las Vegas residency may be in shambles, her love life is not. Read More

‘FRIDAY’ STAR ANTHONY JOHNSONNEW TOMBSTONE FOR 56TH BIRTHDAY

“Friday” star Anthony Johnson is getting a fancy tombstone on his grave … designed by the guy who honored Eazy-E and Nate Dogg with awesome grave markers. Read More

‘Soul Train’ Creator Don Cornelius Allegedly Tied Up Two Playboy Bunnies And Sexually Assaulted Them

A new Playboy documentary made some serious allegations about the late Don Cornelius. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

