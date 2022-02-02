LOCAL NEWS: Travel Ban Issued on Ohio Turnpike Through February 4th

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

If you are looking to travel in Ohio between now and this coming Friday, you may want to avoid using the Ohio Turnpike.

A travel ban has now been issued starting at 7 a.m. on Feb. 2 and is expected to last until the end of the week.

The incoming winter storm has made the ban necessary out of caution for those who are still considering to drive in extremely rough snow conditions.

Now there are some exceptions to the ban that will allow high-profile vehicles to go through.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Here are the types of vehicles considered high-profile:

All triple-trailer combination commercial vehicles

Box-type double-trailer combination commercial vehicles in excess of ninety (90) feet in length.

Mobile home / Office trailers.

Boat and horse trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks.

High-profile campers and enclosed trailers, which are defined as trailers designed for a person of average height to stand in.

Anything else that is not on the list above will not be permitted to travel during the storm. To see a list of what is not considered high-profile, click here for information.

The ban is expected to end at Noon on Feb. 4.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Raymond Boyd and Getty Images