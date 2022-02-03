The Bijou Star Files: Woman Virtually Gang Raped!?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 3, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Sexual Assault in the Metaverse: Woman Alleges She Was “Gang Raped” within 60 Seconds of Joining the Virtual World

A UK woman is speaking out after a horrific encounter she said she experienced after joining the metaverse. The metaverse refers to 3D virtual worlds which simulate real life. Read More

Whoopi Goldberg’s Co-Hosts at “The View” Reportedly Furious Over Her Suspension

Whoopi Goldberg’s co-hosts on the ABC talk show “The View” are reportedly furious at the network for suspending the EGOT winning personality over her comments claiming that the Holocaust was “not about race.” Read More

Whoopi Goldberg Is Reportedly ‘Livid’ & Threatening to Quit ‘The View’ Over Her Suspension

Whoopi Goldberg is reportedly “livid” after being suspended from from “The View” over her comment that the Holocaust was “not about race.” Read More

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ WHOOPI’S ALREADY BEEN FORGIVEN …So Why the Suspension???

Whoopi Goldberg’s suspension is unnecessary, because she’s already made good with the community she offended — so says AOC, anyway. Read More

‘Baby Boy’ Actress A.J. Johnson Had A Threesome W/ Two Men for Her 50th Birthday: It Was Like A Beautiful Dance

Actress A.J. Johnson definitely isn’t letting a little thing like ‘aging’ slow her down! In a recent interview with Angela Yee, 46, and the ladies of the ‘Lip Service’ podcastthe 58-year-old actress chatted about the dynamics of threesomes. Read More

Drake Allegedly Unfollowed Rihanna & A$AP Rocky On Instagram Amid Pregnancy Reveal + Later Re-Followed The Rapper

It looks like Drake may be in his feelings after all! Reportedly, Drake, 35, unfollowedRihanna and ASAP Rocky just one day after their pregnancy announcement. Read More

RUDY GIULIANI REVEALED AT NEW ‘MASKED SINGER’ TAPING!!! Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke Storm Out

Rudy Giuliani’s just as polarizing in reality TV, as he is in politics — 2 ‘Masked Singer’ judges revolted during a taping where Rudy was revealed as the mystery singer!!! Read More

