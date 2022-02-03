Cheslie Kryst’s Mother Releases a Statement After Her Suicide

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

We have been living in some very dark times, the pandemic and now it seems like every time we turn on the news we hear the news that someone has taken their life. We believe that people that living in celebrity status are guarded from the world problems that regular Joe’s have but exactly like the Notorious B.I.G said Mo Money, Mo Problems, and the scrutiny of living in the lime light can be just as painful.

Not long after getting the tragic news that actress Regina King lost her only son to suicide we received the news that 2019 Miss USA and ‘Extra’ host, Cheslie Kryst at the age of 30 years old took to her personal Instagram posted a picture, captioning it “May this day bring you rest and peace.”, left a note saying she was leaving everything to her mother then went to a top floor of her midtown NYC apartment building and fell to her death. Leaving people that didn’t know Chelsie Kryst personally wondering why would a person that was living their best life, a North Carolina attorney who fought for social justice, end it in suicide?

Chelsie Kryst’s mother April Simpkins is now shedding some light on the answer as to why her daughter allegedly made the decision to take her own life.

In a statement released by April Simpkins, Chelsie Kryst’s mother, she stated Chelsie had been dealing with high-functioning depression and hadn’t told anyone about it until shortly before her death.

I have never known a pain as deep as this. I am forever changed.

Today, what our family and friends privately knew was the cause of death of my sweet baby girl, Cheslie, was officially confirmed. While it may be hard to believe, it’s true. Cheslie led both a public and a private life. In her private life, she was dealing with high-functioning depression which she hid from everyone – including me, her closest confidant – until very shortly before her death. [Read The Rest Of Statement Here]

We will be keeping the family, friends and colleagues of Chelsie Kryst uplifted in our prayers.

