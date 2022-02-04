The Bijou Star Files: Hecklers Came For Kaepernick At The Garden

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 4, 2022:

COLIN KAEPERNICK HECKLED ON WAY OUT OF MSG… ‘You’re A Bum’

A Colin Kaepernick hater heckled the former NFL star on his way out of Madison Square Garden on Wednesday — calling the ex-QB a “bum” and saying, “You could never throw a football.” Read More

Georgia Police Department Suggests Turning In Bad Exes On Valentine’s Day

While many think about expressing love on Valentine’s Day, a Georgia police department jokingly encouraged people to turn in their bad exes for Valentine’s Day. Read More

Method Man Heats Up The Latest Digital Cover Of ‘Essence’ Magazine!

For over 25 years now, Method Man has been one of the finest on the planet——and thanks to the latest digital cover story from ‘Essence,’ we get to bask in all his beautiful melanin just in time for Black History Month! Read More

Amazon Prime Raises Its Annual Subscription Prices By $20 And Its Monthly Subscriptions Increase By $2

It appears that “yesterday’s price is not today’s price” is a slogan that Amazon Primeis taking to heart, as the company is following in its rival Netflix’s footsteps by announcing a brand new price increase. According to new reports, Amazon Prime members are set for a hefty increase to use the lighting fast shipping and entertainment service, after it was confirmed that both annual and monthly subscriptions are on the rise. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Says She’s Down to Do a Joint Project With Jazmine Sullivan

A Megan Thee Stallion and Jazmine Sullivan collaboration? It could very well happen. During a recent interview with Billboard, Megan was asked to name an R&B artist she would like to work with—specifically on a Best of Both Worlds-type of project. Read More

Atlanta Scammers Placing Fake Parking Tickets on Cars

Only in Atlanta. An Uber driver said he received a fake parking citation while picking up a customer’s order in Buckhead. Read More

