Kierra Sheard Doesn’t Allow Female Friends To Stay In Her Home

KiKi don’t play, play, but will pay for her girls to go to a hotel.

Gospel artist and daughter/niece of the legendary Clark Sisters, Kierra ‘KiKi’ Sheard is now Mrs. Kierra Sheard-Kelly, who lit up Gospel charts with her smash hit ‘You Don’t Know’ speaking about you didn’t know everything the Lord has done for her, some you of the things that we learned when she played the part of her mother Karen Clark-Sheard in The Clark Sisters documentary. But something we didn’t know is how her mother taught Kierra about the importance of discernment and space especially as it pertains to her friends and them being around her husband.

I can remember my mother told me, Don’t let no one speak for me.

34 year old Grammy Nominated, Kierra Sheard-Kelly in a recent interview, took a page out of ‘Is It Them or Is It Me?’ and played out what would keep her from ever having to write a letter into The Sam Sylk Show ‘Reality Hour’. According to Kierra Sheard she doesn’t allow her female friends to spend the night at her home so that her husband isn’t tempted to have sex with them.

“My momma has already told me don’t have too many people around your house … I don’t care how good you trust them or whatever it is, I’m very mindful and careful. I would buy a friend a hotel room before I let them stay at my house,”

Kierra Sheard would much rather put her friends up in a hotel if need be, then to have lay hands on somebody.

Do agree with KiKi?

Take a listen to the video below

