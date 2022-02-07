The Bijou Star Files: Ye and Kim K’s Divorce Is Now Playing Out On SM

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 7, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

KANYE WEST KIM THINKS I WANT HER WHACKED!!! Posts Cousin Texts Too

Kanye West is making shocking claims about Kim Kardashian — now suggesting she's under the impression he wants to take her life … this as it appears she's blocked his number.

NORTH WEST NO TIKTOK ON HER OWN PHONE …Acct. Run By, Shared w/ Kim

More accusations being hurled from Kanye. He just claimed Kim is preventing him from bringing his kids to the Windy City for a sporting event, writing … "I WANT TO BRING MY KIDS TO MY HOME TOWN OF CHICAGO TO SEE MY BASKETBALL TEAM PLAY FOR 7 THOUSAND PEOPLE AND KIM IS STOPPING THAT HOW IS THIS JOINT CUSTODY?"

KANYE WEST Thanks Candace Owens …FOR DEFENDING HIM IN PARENTING SPAT

Kanye West now has someone in his corner over his very public spat with Kim Kardashian over parenting — and that'd be one Candace Owens … whose support he appreciates.

KIM KARDASHIAN HERE ARE HER OPTIONS IN KANYE DIVORCE WAR

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are currently at war in their divorce, with both sides airing out grievances in a very public fashion … and here are Kim's options to navigate some troubled waters.

KANYE WEST I’m A Novice At Divorce …SO KIM, WHY ARE YOU PUTTING NORTH ON TIKTOK???

Kanye West seems both surprised and upset over parenting issues as he navigates his divorce from Kim Kardashian … and the latest dispute erupted over a TikTok video.

KIM KARDASHIAN KANYE, STOP ATTACKING ME …He Accuses Her Of Forcing Drug Test

Kanye has fired back, posting, "What do you mean by main provider? America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago's party cause you accused me of being on drugs."

Kanye West Posts TikTok User Guidelines After Stating North West Is On The Platform Against His Will

Whew! Kanye West has his foot on Kim Kardashian's neck and he is refusing to let up! The Wests exchanged some messages on social media Friday morning after Ye expressed some qualms with their daughter North West having her own TikTok account, and things got messy fairly quickly.

U.S. NAVY NAVY SEAL CANDIDATE DIES DURING ‘HELL WEEK’

A Navy SEAL candidate is dead and another hospitalized during a testing period called Hell Week.

COLUMBUS SHORT ARRESTED AGAIN …Felony Domestic Violence

Actor and "Scandal" star Columbus Short has been arrested once again for domestic violence

QUEEN ELIZABETH III WANT CAMILLA TO BE NEW QUEEN …Platinum Jubilee Request

Major news coming straight from Her Royal Highness herself on the eve of her Platinum Jubilee — Queen Elizabeth has announced she wants Camilla Parker Bowles to take her crown after she's gone.

LIZZO STRIPS DOWN, POSES IN THE NUDE …Teases New Ballad Track

Lizzo apparently has a new song in the works — and the way she's letting us know about it is by stripping down … and baring it all.

JOE ROGAN APOLOGIZES FOR REPEATED USE OF N-WORD IN OLD VIDEOS’It Looks F***ing Horrible’

Joe Rogan is apologizing for repeatedly using the n-word — the entire word — in his past, saying, "It looks f***ing horrible, even to me."

ANDY COHEN ‘LEGENDS ONLY’ WITH RICKI LAKE …I Got My Star, Bitches!!!

Andy Cohen is going all out to celebrate his new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame … breaking bread with Ricki Lake and joking about making love to his fellow TV legend.

LAMAR ODOM SHART THE BED On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Lamar is coming all the way clean … he says it was actually a shart.

‘TINDER SWINDLER’ SIMON LEVIEV PERMANENTLY BANNED FROM DATING APP

Simon Leviev, the subject of the new Netflix documentary, "The Tinder Swindler," is now banned for life from the app he used to con women, with the company stating the obvious … he violated the terms of service.

Tyrese Asks His Supporters For Prayers After Revealing His Mother Is In A Coma

On Saturday, the entertainer and entrepreneur took to social media to ask his supporters for prayers after sharing that his mother is in a coma.

Fantasia Celebrates Being Cast As Celie In Upcoming ‘The Color Purple’ Film

Fantasia was jumping for joy on Thursday night when she got the call of a lifetime! Ms. Barrino will be joining the cast of the upcoming 'The Color Purple' remake as 'Celie'. She expressed her gratitude in an Instagram post.

New York Mayor Eric Adams Issues An Apology After A Resurfaced Video Clip Shows Him Using A Racial Slur

Late Friday New York Mayor Eric Adams issued an apology after a video from 2019 showed him using a racial slur while describing his white counterparts in the police department,

New York City Public Schools Now Going Vegan On Fridays

As #EricAdams continues to make adjustments as #NewYorkCity's new mayor, his changes are impacting the schools district's menu.

Minneapolis Police Release Footage Showing Fatal Shooting Of Amir Locke During No-Knock Warrant, Attorneys Say He Wasn’t Target

Just months after Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the death of George Floyd, Minneapolis police have found themselves in headlines again for the murder of another Black man, 22-year-old Amir Locke.

Travis McMichael Withdraws Guilty Plea On Federal Hate Crime Charge For Ahmaud Arbery’s Murder

It looks like Travis McMichael will stand trial once again when it comes to the murder of Ahmaud Arbery after withdrawing his guilty plea on the hate crime charge he received for the murder.

FBI Identifies Six Persons Of Interest In HBCU Bomb Threats

At the start of Black History Month, 13 HBCUs received bomb threats. According to the FBI, they now have six juveniles as persons of interest.

India.Arie Reveals She Is Boycotting Spotify Following Joe Rogan’s Remarks About COVID-19 & His Repeated Use Of The “N” Word

India.Arie has had enough, according to a few posts on her Instagram story. The singer took to the 'gram to explain that she's pulling her music catalog from Spotify amid the controversy surrounding Joe Rogan.

Deaf Detroit Rapper Tapped to Perform With Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg at Super Bowl Halftime Show

A deaf rapper from Detroit has been tapped to perform alongside a handful of hip-hop legends at this year's Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Her Son: ‘I’m Not Letting Him Rap’

Nicki Minaj may be the queen, but she doesn't want her son take the throne anytime soon.

Daughter of Malcolm X Requests Congressional Investigation Into His Assassination

Malcolm X's daughter is calling for a congressional investigation into her father's 1965 murder.

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Reportedly Plan To Wed In Barbados After Baby’s Birth

Sources close to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky said the two plan to tie the knot sometime after the baby arrives.

Kelly Price Says Her Sister Tried To Put Her In A Conservatorship While She Was Battling COVID-19: ‘I Almost Got Britney Speared’

Kelly Price says she was almost put in a conservatorship by her sister while she was privately battling Covid.

Memphis BLM Founder Sentenced To Six Years In Prison For Illegally Registering To Vote

The founder of the Memphis chapter of Black Lives Matter has been sentenced to six years in prison for illegally registering to vote.

Build-A-Bear Launches An “After Dark” Collection For Adults

I know that's right! Build-A-Bear has released a new line of "after dark" teddy bears just in time for Valentine's Day.

Anti-Defamation League Changed Definition Of Racism Due To Narrowness Of Previous Definition

The Anti-Defamation League has revised the definition of racism following the controversy sparked by Whoopi Goldberg's comments on the Holocaust.

Black Florida Man Tried To Take A Bi-Racial Child From White Father Telling Him “That Ain’t Yo Baby”

A Black man in South Florida was arrested this week after he tried to kidnap a bi-racial autistic 5-year-old child away from his white father because he questioned paternity.

Bill Cosby Fears Federal Prosecutors Will Seek Racketeering, Sex Trafficking Case Against Him; Similar To R. Kelly

Bill Cosby's lawyer says his client "fears" federal prosecutors may try to pursue a racketeering and sex trafficking case against him, which would be similar to the one successfully used against R&B singer R. Kelly.

