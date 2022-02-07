LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

We’re inching closer to the 2022 NFL Draft, and a sign of that was the Senior Bowl that took place over the weekend in Mobile, Alabama which featured some of the top draft prospects, as it does every year. Of those in attendance was Liberty QB, Malik Willis, who figures to be a first-round selection later this year, despite competing at the Group of 5 levels. Willis was joined by UNC QB Sam Howell, Pitt Panther, Kenny Pickett, Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder, and a few others, but Joe Marino, from The Draft Network, joined the Nick Wilson Show earlier today, and he expressed that Willis distanced himself from his competitors:

“Senior Bowl had 5 of the top 6 QB”s there. You really saw Malik Willis distance himself from the other quarterbacks, with the way he conducted himself. The leadership, the command, you could tell it was all very evident.”

Interestingly enough, in his latest mock draft, Marino has the Panthers taking Willis with the sixth pick in the draft. One of the goals this off-season for Carolina is to find a solution to their QB woes, that have existed for the last couple of seasons, handcuffing Matt Rhule in his first two seasons in the NFL. With pressure on Rhule, and GM Scott Fitterer to get that right this summer, you have to believe that if they fall in love with Willis, he’s going to be seriously considered for their first-round selection this year.

Joe Marino – Malik Willis Distanced Himself at the Senior Bowl

