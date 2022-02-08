Tyrese Gives An Update On His Mom Battling COVID In The ICU [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

When prayers go up, blessings come down and actor/singer Tyrese summoned prayer warriors to pray over his mother this past weekend, when he had to leave a movie set to get to the hospital because his mom was in a coma battling Pneumonia and COVID in an ICU.

“My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can’t breathe or even eat on her own…This has been going on all week I haven’t posted [ I’m doing it this time cause I feel helpless this is my cry for help…I need prayers the most sincere prayers from you prayer warriors…”

Tyrese asked for prayers for his mother Priscilla Murray Gibson on his personal Instagram page and according to his Tyrese’s updates your prayers are working and his mom is fighting. According to ‘Baby Boy’ Tyrese in his latest video, the R&B singer says if he can ask you for prayers he can surely give you updates…AMEN

If I can ask you for prayer I can also give you some good news about these blessings in progress……. If you don’t know you will know after you see this Jesus is real!!!

Tyrese while giving an update on his mother also gave his testimony of gratefulness for every breathe the machines are giving his mother.

We will be praying for Priscilla Murray Gibson as she continues to fight and keeping Tyrese uplifted in our prayers as well.

Take a look at the video below

