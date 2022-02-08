Downtown CLE Restaurants and Bars Are Feeling Dissed All-Star Game Weekend

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The city of Cleveland and surrounding areas was pumped when they heard they won the bid to be the hosting city for this years NBA All-Star Game. NBA All-Star Game weekend was a wray of light to the restaurants and bars downtown Cleveland and surrounding area that have been struggling in darkness since the pandemic. However it appears that the City of Cleveland is throwing dirt to cover that light as the city is only recommending hotels for permission to serve alcohol late during NBA All-Star Game Weekend.

The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse was even remodeled for the NBA All-Star Game Weekend in the tune of $185 million

On Monday, Mayor Justin Bibb and City of Cleveland officials announced that they had approved just seven of the 87 submitted extended hours waivers for businesses looking to serve alcohol after the typically-approved time during the NBA All-Star Game Weekend and those seven approved businesses are hotels. Read More

What does that mean exactly? It means that revenue from out-of-towners will be extremely limited in where they can celebrate late in the city of Cleveland, leaving Cleveland restaurant and bar owners shocked and upset.

What are your thoughts on what’s going down in the Land NBA All-Star Weekend.

Take a look at the videos below.

