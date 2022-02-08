The Bijou Star Files: Should Joe Rogan Stay Or Should He Go !?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 8, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

JOE ROGAN SPOTIFY CALLS COMMENTS ‘INCREDIBLY HURTFUL’ …But Rogan Stays Put

Spotify has called out Joe Rogan for “incredibly hurtful” comments, but they are holding firm … he still has a place on its platform. Read More

REV. AL SHARPTON JOE’S GOTTA PROVE HOW SORRY HE IS Over N-Word Controversy

Al Sharpton says Joe Rogan needs to do more to prove he’s learned from this controversy over his use of the n-word — but what “more” looks like, exactly, is still a bit hazy. Read More

T-PAIN JOE ROGAN OUTRAGE IS HYPOCRITICAL …It’s All About Moolah, Man

T-Pain is posing an interesting question about Joe Rogan — what exactly are people angry about … perceived harmful content in general, or is the outrage strictly personal? Read More

J. Prince Speaks on Joe Rogan N-Word Controversy: ‘Joe Rogan Is Not a Racist. I Know This Brother’

With Joe Rogan facing backlash over his past use of the N-word and other racial slurs, an major fixture in the hip-hop industry is forgiving controversial podcast host. Rap-A-Lot Records CEO J. Prince took to Instagram on Monday to defend Rogan, claiming he “is not a racist.” Read More

Leslie Jones Says She May Stop Recapping Olympics: ‘I Don’t Stay Anywhere I’m Not Welcomed’

Looks like Leslie Jones may be done with commentating on the Olympics just days into live-tweeting the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 started. Read More

NBC Clarifies Stance on Leslie Jones’ Olympics Tweeting Issue, Claims 3rd Party Error

Leslie Jones is free to continue live-tweeting about the Olympics after a misunderstanding with some of her posts. Read More

PUTIN TO MACRON WELCOME TO MILE-LONG TABLE CLUB …Let’s Hash Out Ukraine!!!

Emmanuel Macron is in Moscow trying to smooth over the whole Ukraine crisis with Vladimir Putin — but based on the room they’re sitting in, there’s gonna be a lot of yelling. Read More

2022 OLYMPICS ATHLETE CLAIMS QUARANTINE FOOD IS INEDIBLE… ‘I Cry Every Day’

An Olympic athlete at the 2022 Games in Beijing says the food she’s been given during her quarantine period has been so bad, she’s in physical pain and cries every day. Read More

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Joins CNN As A Political Commentator

“I am thrilled to officially announce that I have joined CNN as a Political Commentator,” Read More

Cardi B Makes Her Daughter’s Instagram Private After Trolls Leave Negative Comments

When it comes to Cardi B and Offset’s daughter Kulture, the “Up” rapper is not here for the hate online. Unfortunately, you and your children aren’t off-limits from trolls when you are a rap superstar. Read More

Arizona Seeking To Finalize Bill That Would Compensate Those Who Are Fired For Refusing COVID-19 Mandate

While many people have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the state of Arizona is now attempting to provide relief to those who have been impacted by it. Read More

Monica Teaches Her Momma How To Use The Slang Word “Cap”

Monica is making sure her ole’ lady doesn’t fall behind on the young, hip slang! Read More

Zendaya Responds After D.A.R.E. Program Accuses ‘Euphoria’ Of Glorifying Drug Use & Addiction (Update)

Last month, national anti-drug information program D.A.R.E released a statement criticizing the HBO series “Euphoria,” by saying that the drama “chooses to misguidedly glorify and erroneously depict high school student drug use.” Now, the star of the show, Zendaya, has responded to their comments. Read More

Frontier and Spirit Are Merging, and People Are Letting Jokes Fly About the Low-Fare Airlines

The two largest discount airlines in the U.S. are merging, as Frontier and Spirit Airlines have agreed to a deal valued at $6.6 billion. Read More

Antonio Brown Announces He’s President of Ye’s Donda Sports, Locks Down $2 Million Super Bowl Suite ‘for the Kids’

After it was announced last week that Antonio Brown joined Kanye West’s Donda Sports, it’s now been revealed that the former Buccaneers player will be assuming the role of president for the organization. Read More

Cardi B Tells Bardi Gang She Might ‘Change Y’all Name’ to ‘Slutties’

The Bardi Gang may be no more. Read More

Jill Biden Says Free Community College Won’t Be in Social Spending Bill After Joe Had to ‘Make Compromises’

First Lady Jill Biden said Monday that she was “disappointed” by the fact that free community college was “no longer part” of the Build Back Better bill. Read More

Snoop Dogg Playfully Clowns Kanye West’s ‘Big Ass Space Boots’

Ahead of his appearance in the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, Snoop Dogg has shared some playful jokes about the oversized boot aesthetic currently favored by the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Read More

Julia Fox Responds to Kanye Breakup Rumors After Deleting Instagram Photos

Over the weekend, some observers on social media sensed there was trouble in paradise for Kanye West and Julia Fox, with the latter deleting some pictures of them from her Instagram. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Rumored to Appear on Season 2 of Starz Hit Show P-Valley

Hot girl coach Megan Thee Stallion is rumored to appear on the forthcoming second season of Starz hit show P-Valley. Read More

Pete Davidson Publicly Calls Kim Kardashian His Girlfriend After Months of Speculation (Video)

After months of rumors surrounding their romance, Pete Davidson has dubbed Kim Kardashian his girlfriend publicly for the first time. Read More

Missouri Mother Warns Parents to be Aware of Hair Strands Cutting Off Babies’ Circulation; Condition Called Hair Tourniquet

A Missouri mother is warning parents to be aware of hair strands wrapping around babies’ toes and cutting off their circulation. Read More

Arizona Man Didn’t Realize He Won $229K at a Vegas Casino, Nevada Gaming Control Board Tracks Him Down Using Surveillance Footage and Ride-Sharing Data

Nevada say they tracked down an Arizona man who left Las Vegas without realizing he won $229,368 on a slot machine last month. Read More

Cases of ‘Broken Heart’ Syndrome Rise in COVID-19 Pandemic; Women Most Impacted

Cases of “broken hearts” syndrome rise in the midst of the COVID-19 era; women are shown to have been the most affected. Read More

Nick Cannon Gifted a Vending Machine Full of Condoms After 8th Baby News [Photo + Video]

Nick Cannon showed off the hilarious gift he was pranked with after announcing he was expecting his eighth child. Read More

Wendy Williams Petitions Wells Fargo To Unfreeze Her Bank Account Amid Dementia Claims

Wendy Williams has been locked out of her own bank account while she continues battling health issues. Read More

Remy Ma Speaks on Possibility of Reconciling with Nicki Minaj [Video]

Remy Ma is clearing the air. Read More

Cardi B Suspects There’s ‘Something Wrong’ With Water in Atlanta [Video]

Cardi B thinks there’s something in the Atlanta water. Read More

Kanye Refuses To Sign Docs That Would Grant Kim Kardashian Her Request To Be Declared Legally Single Amid Their Ongoing Divorce

Kanye “Ye” West may be trying to hold onto his estranged wife Kim Kardashian by any means necessary. Read More

City Girls’ JT Shuts Down Claims She Continues To Skip Yung Miami’s Birthday Parties Due To Drama, Reveals What Prevents Her From Attending

JT is making it clear that there isn’t any drama between her and bestie/group member Yung Miami. Read More

Cardi B’s $4 Million Defamation Lawsuit Victory May Impact How Journalists, Gossip Sites & Youtubers Operate Moving Forward

Did Cardi B’s latest court win against popular Youtuber Tasha K forever change the world of blogging? Read More

Singer Syleena Johnson’s Father, Blues & Soul Legend Syl Johnson, Has Passed Away [CONDOLENCES]

Very sad news. Syl Johnson, recording artist and father of Syleena Johnson , has died. Read More

Kanye Claims Kim Kardashian Accused Him Of Putting A Hit On Her, Calls Out The Kardashians: They Play Like That W/ Black Mens’ Lives + Rapper Deleted ALL Posts Blasting Reality Star

The West vs. Kardashian feud escalated over the weekend. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

