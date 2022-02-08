Entertainment News
CONGRATULATIONS: ATL Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Joining CNN As A Political Commentator

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms made the announcement that she was done after one term as mayor and would not be seeking reelection in 2022.  Keisha Lance Bottoms supports began singing Babyface’s hit ‘Where Will You Go’ and tearfully humming out ‘and who’s gonna love you like I do ♫’.  Keisha Lance Bottoms has been keeping the answer to that question close to her vest until Monday when the former Mayor said she would be take an office seat down the street at CNN as a Political Commentator.

Monday the history making Keisha Lance Bottoms who was only the second woman of color to become Mayor of Atlanta and the only mayor to have served in all three branches of government Tweeted the announcement of her future as a Political Commentator with CNN.

I am thrilled to officially announce that I have joined @CNN as a Political Commentator. As a @FAMU_1887 student, I applied for the coveted VJ program at @CNN and didn’t get in. To now join the team nearly 30 yrs later is a reminder that a dream deferred is never a dream denied.

Keisha Lance Bottoms joins a team at CNN that consists of Van Jones, Abby Phillips, Don Lemon, just to name a few.  Gayle King had been allegedly courted to take over Chris Cuomo’s spot, in alleged bidding war between CBS and CNN however Gayle King decided to remain at CBS, where she will continue to anchor CBS This Morning and helm a new streaming show.

Congratulations Keisha Lance Bottoms and CNN.

