The Bijou Star Files: CONGRATS Snoop’s The New Owner Of Death Row Records

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 10, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

SNOOP DOGG NEW OWNER OF DEATH ROW RECORDS!!!

Snoop Dogg just became the top dog at Death Row Records … ’cause he now owns the record label that launched his career nearly 30 years ago. Read More

SNOOP DOGG SUED FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT …Rapper Calls It Shakedown

A woman claims Snoop Dogg forced oral sex on her back in 2013, but a source representing the rapper says the woman filed suit on the heels of the Super Bowl — where Snoop is performing in the halftime show — hoping she’d get a payday. Read More

KANYE WEST BEGS FOR REUNION W/ KIM & FAM …Leaves L.A. on Commercial Jet

Kanye West is still openly pining for Kim Kardashian — and had plenty of time to think about her at the airport … ’cause it looks like he flew commercial. Read More

Kim Kardashian Talks Kanye West Divorce: ‘My 40s Are About Being Team Me’

Kim Kardashian reflects on her divorce from the artist formerly known as Kanye West in a new interview, saying her 40s are about “being Team Me.” Read More

Kim Kardashian Says Co-Parents Should Be Each Other’s “Biggest Cheerleader” Amid Divorce

Kim Kardashian and her children—North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm—recently linked with Vogue for a family magazine cover and spread! The reality television star and billionaire entrepreneur shared some of the photos taken by Carlijn Jacobs. Read More

JULIA FOX ON KANYE NO WORRIES ABOUT HIM PINING FOR KIM… ‘HE’S WITH ME NOW!!!’

Julia Fox sounds pretty damn confident about her relationship with Kanye West … ’cause she’s at least saying she isn’t concerned about him trying to get back with Kim Kardashian. Read More

BOB SAGET DIED FROM BRAIN BLEED AFTER HITTING HEAD

Bob Saget did not die of a heart attack or a stroke — which authorities believed was the case — we’ve learned the cause of death was more shocking and tragic. Read More

NFL STAR JONATHAN ALLEN SORRY FOR MY HITLER COMMENT… ‘I Realize It Was Dumb’

NFL star Jonathan Allen — one of the best defenders in the league — apologized Wednesday afternoon for saying he wanted to have dinner with Hitler … calling the comment “dumb.” Read More

SHAQ SHOWS OFF NASTY FEET AGAIN ON TV… ‘That’s Not Ash, That’s Dry Skin!!!’

Want to see another up-close look at Shaquille O’Neal‘s nasty feet?! Read More

After Laying Off Almost 3,000 Workers Peloton’s Recent Meeting Welcoming Its New CEO Is Crashed By Disgruntled Former Employees

After announcing the shocking news that 2,800 workers would be laid-off and its CEO would be officially stepping down—Peloton intended to use a company meeting to welcome its new CEO, but the employees who just lost their jobs had other plans. Read More

Blunt-Smoking Senate Candidate Burns Confederate Flag in New Campaign Video

Gary Chambers has, once again, set the internet ablaze. Read More

Former NFL Player Greg Robinson Arrested After Allegedly Being Caught With $120K Worth of Illegal Drugs

Ex-NFL offensive lineman Greg Robinson has been arrested again. Read More

Bidet Company’s $10,000 ‘Super Bowel’ Poop Photo Contest Gets Mixed Reactions

Are you a shameless football fan who could use an extra $10,000? Then Tushy has the challenge just for you. Read More

Vancouver Nonprofits Give Away Free Meth, Heroin, and Cocaine

Vancouver has a drug problem. Read More

Aunt Arrested, 9-Year-Old Charged With Assault After Allegedly Beating 4-Year-Old Brother to Death With Broomstick

A 9-year-old girl has been charged with assault after she allegedly beat her 4-year-old brother to death using a broomstick, Read More

Rihanna Visits Homeless Vets in Los Angeles: ‘She Donated Clothes, Food, and She Cares About the Veterans’

Not long after announcing her pregnancy, Rihanna visited the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs campus to show her support to homeless vets. Read More

A Council Voted No on Affordable Housing Plan After Chappelle Among Those Against It, Threatened to Pull Business

A housing development in Yellow Springs, Ohio will not include affordable housing in it after Dave Chappelle and other residents voiced concern. Read More

British Man Accused Of Raping Woman During Overnight United Airlines Flight

A British man has been accused of raping a woman during an overnight flight from New Jersey to London. Read More

Social Media Users Point Out Similarities Between Kim Kardashian’s Latest Vogue Shoot and Past Beyonce, Nina Simone, Naomi Campbell Photos– Naomi Seemingly Agrees

Kim Kardashian‘s March 2022 cover issue was released Wednesday in which she opened up about prioritizing herself which ultimately contributed to her decision to divorce Kanye West. Read More

Anthony Hamilton And Musiq Soulchild Are The Next VERZUZ Matchup

The next Verzuz battle will be between Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild. Read More

That’s Baller: Jay Z, Kanye West, Diddy and Tyler Perry Make Forbes Highest-Paid Entertainers List for 2022

And the list is in! Forbes just released the highest-paid entertainers for 2022. Among our beloved black entertainers, Jay-Z, Tyler Perry, and Kanye West all grabbed top spots on the list of 25 entertainers. Check them out: Read More

Oregon Man ‘Tricked’ Woman Into Believing She Was Training As A DEA Agent For A Year

An Oregon man was arrested after he tricked a woman into believing she was training as a Drug Enforcement Administration agent for about a year. Read More

Gov. Kathy Hochul Lifts Mask Mandate for NY Businesses, Keeps it for Schools

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the indoor mask mandate for businesses will be lifted effective Thursday. Masks mandates will remain in effect for schools and cities, counties, and businesses that choose to keep them in place. Read More

Adele Slammed for Telling Gender Neutral Award Show Audience She Loves Being a Woman (Video)

Adele finds herself in the middle of another epic social media mess. She is the latest high-profile celebrity labeled as a TERF, “trans-exclusionary radical feminist,” after her remarks about loving “being a woman” during the Brit Awards who did away with gender-based categories. Read More

Republican Rep. Hal Rogers Tells Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty to Kiss His A** When Asked to Wear Mask

Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty shared a disturbing encounter that she had with Republican Rep. Hal Rogers after asking him respectfully to put on a face covering. Read More

AJ Johnson Responds to Threesome Criticism: “If You Want To Call It A Train Then Choo Choo” (Video)

Actress and host of TV One series “Life Therapy” AJ Johnson is very open about her diet, fitness journey, and more recently, her sex life. Read More

SUPER BOWL HALFTIME REHEARSALS MASKED BY BLARING BON JOVI… Outside SoFi Stadium

The Super Bowl halftime show is being protected at all costs … with organizers blaring rock music outside SoFi Stadium during rehearsals to keep the highly-anticipated performance under wraps. Read More

LISARAYE MCCOY ‘I’VE SHOT PEOPLE, BEEN TO JAIL’ …Opens Up on ‘It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper’

LisaRaye McCoy has some stories to tell — including why she’s been to jail multiple times — and she’s not the least bit ashamed, because she says they paved the way to her success. Read More

