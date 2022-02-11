Mary J. Blige Talks Hitting The Super Bowl Halftime Show Stage For Free

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Multiple Grammy Award winning singer, Oscar nominated actress, Mary J. Blige, has been growing through the maturations of life since 1992, when we seen and heard the ‘Real Love’ artist give us ‘What’s The 411’. It is now 2022 and looking into the life of Mary J. Blige we have seen many things, however the ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ star is awaking us to how opportunity comes once in a lifetime.

You better lose yourself in the music, the moment, You own it, you better never let it go, You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow, This opportunity comes once in a lifetime – ‘Loose Yourself’ Eminem

This coming Sunday has got to be one of the most highly anticipated, iconic, Super Bowl Halftime Shows that anyone in recent history can remember. Five artists, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will take center stage, who all together have a combined 44 Grammy Awards. One would think that would be a hefty payday for the artists, right? No, unbeknownst to us artist performing during the Super Bowl Halftime Show don’t get paid, allegedly.

In a recent interview Mary J. Blige confirmed that she isn’t getting paid to perform in the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show and if she were getting paid it would be a pretty penny, however her performance this Sunday isn’t about the money it’s about the opportunity.

“you’re are going to be paid for the rest of their life off of this…I’m good”- Mary J. Blige

Like Mary J. Blige say’s her life has been just fine.

Super Bowl LVI goes down between the Cincinnati Bengals and The Los Angeles Rams this Sunday, February 13th at 6:30 live from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Take a listen to Mary J. Blige’s interview below

Also On 93.1 WZAK: