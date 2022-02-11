The Bijou Star Files: Eve Announces Birth Of Baby Boy [PHOTO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 11, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Eve Announces She Gave Birth, Shares First Baby Photo

Rapper and actor Eve has revealed she gave birth to her first child with husband Maximillion Cooper. Read More

J. Cole Gives Colin Kaepernick His Flowers as Quarterback Continues Quest to Return to NFL

In a post on his Instagram, J. Cole showered Colin Kaepernick with praise and expressed his desire to see him play for a team in the NFL in the future. Read More

CARDI B AND OFFSET Tattoo Each Other …WEDDING DATE IN INK!!!

Cardi B and Offset are sporting some fresh ink thanks to each other — grabbing the tattoo gun and getting to work — all in the name of love, and reality TV. Read More

YE No Coachella for Me …UNLESS BILLIE APOLOGIZES TO TRAVIS!!!

Billie’s just responded to Kanye, though it wasn’t really an apology, saying, “literally never said a thing about travis. was just helping a fan.” Read More

DR. DRE EMINEM WON’T WHIP HIS PENIS OUT… During SB Halftime Show

Everyone can breathe a sigh of relief knowing the Super Bowl halftime show will be penis-free … ’cause Dr. Dre says he convinced Eminem and Snoop Dogg to NOT whip out their junk during the performance. Read More

‘CHEER’ STAR JERRY HARRIS PLEADS GUILTY IN CHILD PORN CASE

Jerry’s attorneys released a statement on his behalf, saying he wants to “take responsibility for his actions and publicly convey his remorse for the harm he has caused the victims in this case.” Read More

Dave Chappelle’s Rep Says Comedian “Didn’t Kill” Affordable Housing Plan After Speaking Out at Community Meeting (Video)

Dave Chappelle spoke out at a recent council meeting in Yellow Springs, Ohio, to oppose a plan to offer an affordable housing portion a new development being constructed in the area. Read More

JAMES HARDEN TRADED TO SIXERS… For Ben Simmons

Two NBA superstars finally got their wish in one trade — James Harden has been shipped to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons. Read More

BETTY WHITE ‘GOLDEN GIRLS’ STAR BEA ARTHUR CALLED HER ‘C’ WORD

Well, this is shocking … Betty White was beloved by so many people, but some of her ‘Golden Girls’ castmates are not among them. Read More

Wendy Williams’ Bank Reportedly Asks Supreme Court Judge To Appoint A Guardian Over Her Financial Affairs As Her Health Issues Persist

While we are unsure of the current state of Wendy Williams’ health, her bank is reportedly under the impression that she is unable to handle her financial affairs at this present time. Read More

Kanye Responds to Fan Saying That His Next Album Will Be ‘Crazy’ Because He’s ‘Off the Meds’

Kanye West is pushing back against “dismissive” claims concerning his mental health. On Thursday afternoon, the multi-hyphenate took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a comment that declared he was no longer taking psychiatric medication: “Man’s off the meds,” the user wrote, before referencing the upcoming Donda 2 project,” album gonna go crazy.” Read More

Rick Ross Posts Video of Him Refusing to Show Delivery Guy His ID for Package: ‘I’m the Boss I Don’t Need ID’

In a series of videos posted to his Instagram Stories, rapper Rick Ross criticized a delivery man after he requested to see his ID before handing over a package. Read More

Nick Cannon Says Kevin Hart’s Condom Vending Machine Prank Led to Questions From Mother of His Kids

While Nick Cannon thought Kevin Hart’s latest prank was one for the books, the mother—or mothers—of Cannon’s kids didn’t take a liking to it. Read More

Eminem Calls Kendrick Lamar One of the ‘Top Tier Lyricists’ of All Time

Ahead of his performance at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on Sunday, Eminem said he thinks Kendrick Lamar, who will also be hitting the stage for the big show, a “top tier lyricist.” Read More

Florida Couple Arrested for Allegedly Making Adopted Teen Live in Box Inside Garage

A Jupiter, Florida couple is facing charges of aggravated child abuse and false imprisonment after they allegedly kept their adopted teenager in a small structure inside their home’s garage. Read More

Man Robbed In Broad Daylight For Air Jordan Sneakers At Lenox Square Mall

A man in Atlanta is lucky to be alive after being held at gunpoint and robbed for a pair of brand new Air Jordan sneakers at Lenox Square Mall. Read More

Dept. Of Homeland Security Adds Terrorist Advisory Saying Americans Expressing Concerns Of Election Fraud or COVID-19 Restrictions Could Be Seen As Threats To Domestic Security

The latest U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) terrorist advisory bulletin has added Americans who express concerns of election fraud or COVID-19 restrictions as potential threats to domestic security. Read More

Exclusive: Mary J. Blige to Perform More Than One Song During Super Bowl Halftime

Super Bowl halftime performer Mary J. Blige will be taking the stage alongside music greats Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem this weekend. And even though she has decades of hits, it was recently reported that she’d be performing only one song during the show. Read More

Chicago Man Charged for Killing Friend’s 12-Year-Old Brother for Making Fun of His FaceTime Call With Girlfriend

A Chicago man faces a felony murder charge for allegedly killing his friend’s 12-year-old brother because the boy made fun of him for FaceTiming with his girlfriend. Read More

Snoop Dogg Inks 50/50 Deal With Rap Snacks (Video)

The year just started, and Snoop Dogg is already making major moves. The Grammy Award-winning rapper is performing at the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, and now we’ll be seeing his face on a popular chip bag. Read More

Donald Trump Accused of Taking Classified Documents From the White House; Found in Mar-A-Lago Stash

Classified documents from the White House were allegedly found in Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago. Read More

Adidas Posts Collage of Bare Breasts to Promote New Sports Bras: “We Believe Women’s Breasts in All Shapes and Sizes Deserve Support and Comfort”

Adidas Women announced it will be debuting a new sports bra to showcase body diversity. The company used a collage of bare breasts to promote the new line. Read More

That’s Baller: 200 Pairs of Virgil Abloh-Designed Louis Vuitton x Nike Sneakers Sell for “Record-Breaking” $25 Million

Sotheby’s famous auction house has sold 200 pairs of sneakers designed by the late Virgil Abloh for a “record-breaking” total of $25.3 million. Insiders say the final sale price is 8 times more than the initial $3 million estimates. Read More

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones on TikTok is the Best Thing Ever (Videos)

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have definitely added fun vibes to TikTok with their slew of videos of them just having fun. Read More

Fans React to IG Live Clip of Nicki Minaj Asking Soulja Boy About “Undercover Brothers” in the Music Industry (Video)

Last night Nicki Minaj and Soulja Boy were having a ki-ki moment on Instagram Live. In the video you hear Minaj ask Soulja, “But do you think there’s a lot of undercover brothers in the industry?” Read More

Coupled Up? Diddy and Caresha Spotted Arriving in the British Virgin Islands for Her Birthday [Video]

It looks like Diddy and Caresha are still…kicking it. Read More

Wendy Williams Reportedly Does Not Approve of Sherri Shepherd Taking Over Her Show, Leah Remini Allegedly Upset Sherri Got the Offer Behind Her Back

Wendy Williams is reportedly icing her show producers out now that she knows Sherri Shepherd is close to finalizing a deal to take over ‘The Wendy Williams Show.’ Read More

The Internet Chimes In On Woman Who Gave A Man Fellatio During Sip & Paint [Photos + Video]

A sip and paint party is going viral, and it’s not because of the artwork. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at http://www.wzakcleveland.com

