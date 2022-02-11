Local
Justin Tucker’s Record-Setting Field Goal Wins NFL Moment Of The Year Award

NFL: DEC 26 Ravens at Bengals

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

A big honor for the Baltimore Ravens’ Justin Tucker.

On Thursday, Tucker was honored with the NFL’s “Moment Of The Year” award during NFL Honors.

Back on September 26, Tucker made the kick as the game clock ran out in the game against the Detroit Lions. It handed Baltimore the 19-17 victory.

This kick broke the previous 64-yard record set by Matt Prater in Denver in 2013.

