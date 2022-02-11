LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

A big honor for the Baltimore Ravens’ Justin Tucker.

On Thursday, Tucker was honored with the NFL’s “Moment Of The Year” award during NFL Honors.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Back on September 26, Tucker made the kick as the game clock ran out in the game against the Detroit Lions. It handed Baltimore the 19-17 victory.

This kick broke the previous 64-yard record set by Matt Prater in Denver in 2013.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Baltimore Ravens & Lamar Jackson Team Up With Steve Harvey To Surprise Young Fan

See Also: Baltimore Ravens Pay Tribute To Michael K. Williams With Omar’s Whistle From ‘The Wire’

Justin Tucker’s Record-Setting Field Goal Wins NFL Moment Of The Year Award was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: