Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Hip Hop Ruled Supreme For The SB Halftime Show With No Flags On The Play Thanks To Dre

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL-LVI-RAMS-BENGALS-ENTERTAINMENT-HALFTIME

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

It’s sad that we are still talking about Nipplegate after all these years, however, Nipplegate became an excuse for Hip Hop to be excluded for taking the Super Bowl LVI Halftime show stage.  Which was/is bogus, and last night Dr. Dre proved that not only does he still have love for the streetz but eloquently brought the streets to the biggest stage on the earth with a less then 15 minute performance that will go down in Super Bowl Halftime Show history.

And guess what?   All that Hip Hop and there was absolutely no flags were on any of the plays.

We knew prior to The Big Show that the “original gangsters” Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, Eminem,  Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar would be hitting the stage but Dre Day upped the ante by bringing the Starz Power of rapper 50 Cent to celebrate the occasion ‘Up In Da Club’ and for some, you also may have missed that Mr. Silk Sonic himself, Anderson .Paak, was gracing the stage behind his drums.  The whole production was absolute FIRE!!

Dr. Dre gave a presentation that those not of the streetz may have missed but those that are seen and felt the representation.

What a legendary, iconic, night that dispelled all the negative condemnation that Hip Hop receives.

Take a look at what some may have missed or what some just might want to reminisce too, in the #1 trending video below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

50 Cent , anderson .paak , dr. dre , Eminem , Kendrick Lamar , Mary J. Blige , Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show , snoop dogg , Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show , Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL-LVI-RAMS-BENGALS-ENTERTAINMENT-HALFTIME

Hip Hop Ruled Supreme For The SB Halftime…

 4 hours ago
05.08.64
LeBron James as a high school senior

Dope: 2022 LeBron James Gives Advice To 2003…

 4 hours ago
04.30.64
Lyn Tolliver jr.

Prayers: WZAK Radio Legend Lynn Tolliver Jr. Has…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Thurgood Marshall College Fund 25th Awards Gala - Inside

Did You Miss ‘It’? ‘We Need to Talk…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close