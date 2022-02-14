Hip Hop Ruled Supreme For The SB Halftime Show With No Flags On The Play Thanks To Dre

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

It’s sad that we are still talking about Nipplegate after all these years, however, Nipplegate became an excuse for Hip Hop to be excluded for taking the Super Bowl LVI Halftime show stage. Which was/is bogus, and last night Dr. Dre proved that not only does he still have love for the streetz but eloquently brought the streets to the biggest stage on the earth with a less then 15 minute performance that will go down in Super Bowl Halftime Show history.

And guess what? All that Hip Hop and there was absolutely no flags were on any of the plays.

We knew prior to The Big Show that the “original gangsters” Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar would be hitting the stage but Dre Day upped the ante by bringing the Starz Power of rapper 50 Cent to celebrate the occasion ‘Up In Da Club’ and for some, you also may have missed that Mr. Silk Sonic himself, Anderson .Paak, was gracing the stage behind his drums. The whole production was absolute FIRE!!

Dr. Dre gave a presentation that those not of the streetz may have missed but those that are seen and felt the representation.

What a legendary, iconic, night that dispelled all the negative condemnation that Hip Hop receives.

Take a look at what some may have missed or what some just might want to reminisce too, in the #1 trending video below.

