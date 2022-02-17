The Bijou Star Files: Miss Cleo Didn’t See This Coming

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 17, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

There’s An Upcoming Documentary About Popular 90s TV Psychic Miss Cleo

It’s been confirmed that an official documentary surrounding the life and controversial career of the late Miss Cleo is currently in the works. Read More

L.A. CRIME: WOMAN STABBED AT FOOT LOCKER …During Nike Shoe Release

Law enforcement sources tell us the suspect is now in custody. A customer at a Foot Locker in L.A. was just viciously stabbed … and it was all over a new shoe release. Read More

GEORGE FLOYD’S AUNT URGING FOLKS TO KEEP SPEAKING UP As Ex-Cops Stand Trial

George Floyd‘s aunt, Angela Harrelson, knows his murder ignited a worldwide wave of activism, and she wants to make sure it continues … as the federal trial continues for 3 ex-cops involved in his fatal arrest. Read More

DABABY Sued by DaniLeigh’s Bro FOR BOWLING ALLEY BEATDOWN

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Brandon claims he walked by DaBaby in the bowling alley when DaBaby suddenly attacked him, leaving him with severe injury and pain. Read More

BOB SAGET AUTHORITIES BELIEVE HE HIT HEADBOARD Cops Certain No Foul Play

A judge has granted Bob’s family the temporary restraining order it requested to block the release of photos from the scene in his hotel room. Read More

Prosecutors Reduce Requested Sentencing For Ex-Cop Kim Potter

Days before the sentencing of Kim Potter, Minneapolis ex-officer convicted of killing a Black man Daunte Wright, 20, during a traffic stop–prosecutors have reduced requested sentencing. Read More

Charlamagne Tells Kanye To “Let The Marriage Go” Following His Recent Jabs At Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson

Kanye West is a man of mystery, but he had folks straight up confused over the last few days… Read More

Two New Jersey Police Officers Are Under Investigation After Video Shows Black Teen Being Handcuffed In Scuffle With White Teen

A fight between two teenagers at the Bridgewater Commons Mall is under an internal investigation following the swift response by officers on Saturday. Read More

Lamar Odom Says He Wants To Reconnect With Khloe Kardashian After ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Lamar Odom has made is clear how much Khloe Kardashian means to him, and it looks like he sees reconciliation in the near future for the two of them. Read More

Mayor Eric Adams Meets With NYC Drill Rappers After Proposing A Ban On The Music For Promoting Violence

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been in the headlines a lot lately, and most recently, he proposed that the drill rap genre be banned from the city for promoting images of guns and violence. Read More

Education Department To Erase $415 Million In Student Loan Debt For Nearly 16,000 Borrowers, Former DeVry University Students Included

Student loan debt has been an ongoing conversation for decades, and nearly16,000 former students may get a bit of relief due to borrower defense claims cleared by the US Department of Education. Read More

Kanye West Sends Supportive Message to Kid Cudi Following Tense Exchange

Despite their recent beef, Kanye West wants everyone to know he still has love for Kid Cudi. Read More

Michigan Police Investigating After Man Reported That His Entire Cabin Was Stolen

Michigan authorities are searching for a home that seemingly vanished late last year. Read More

Mary J. Blige Calls Backlash Over Super Bowl Halftime Show ‘Small Conversation Compared to How Huge’ Moment Was

Mary J. Blige insists she’s unfazed by the haters. Read More

Florida Woman Accused of Using COVID-19 PPP Loan to Pay for Murder of TSA Agent

Three people have been arrested for the fatal shooting of a Miami TSA worker, who was allegedly killed by a hit man. Read More

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Released Song About Ex-Wife Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon has provided a bit more context for his new song “Alone,” where he sings about his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. Read More

Here’s How Under Armour Is Giving Back to the Cleveland Community

By using Stephen Curry’s performance in the NBA All-Star Game. Read More

Adam Silver Says New York Vaccine Rule Barring Kyrie Irving From Home Games Doesn’t ‘Make Sense’

As New York City prepares to roll back some of its COVID-19 restrictions, NBA commissioner Adam Silver questioned certain aspects of the city’s vaccine mandate. Read More

New York Girl Found Alive Under Staircase After Missing for Three Years

Paislee Shultis went missing in July 2019. After nearly three years, police located her in Saugerties, NY, under a basement staircase in a home three hours from where she originally went missing. Read More

Drunk Airline Passenger on Motorized Suitcase Spits on Cop Then Poops in Patrol Car [Video]

An unruly airline passenger riding a motorized suitcase caused a scene after being booted from a flight because she was too drunk. She then took the police on a wild chase before spitting on an officer and defecating in a patrol car. Read More

Julia Fox Says Kanye West Wanted Her to Share Details About Their Relationship

The aftermath of “Juliye” just keeps going. Julia Fox claps back at trolls in recent news suggesting she only talked about her relationship with Kanye “Ye” West because she was “desperate for attention.” Read More

Meta Agrees to Pay $90 Million to Settle Lawsuit Over Facebook Tracking Users’ Online Activity

Meta is paying $90 million to settle a ten-year lawsuit alleging that Facebook tracked users’ online activity after they had signed off. Read More

50 Cent Defended By Fans After Being Fat-Shamed Following Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance [Photos]

Haters think they can put 50 Cent to shame? No chance. Read More

Wendy Williams’ Case Against Wells Fargo Has Been Sealed

Wendy Williams’ ongoing legal battle with Wells Fargo has been sealed. Read More

Kimora Lee Simmons’ Husband Tim Leissner Is a ‘Double Bigamist’ Who Was ‘Married to Two Different Women at the Same Time — Twice,’ Lawyer Claims

Kimora Lee’s husband, former Goldman Sachs executive Tim Leissner, is a “double bigamist” who was “married to two different women at the same time, twice,” according to the defense lawyer for his subordinate who is on trial for his part in a multi-billion dollar embezzlement scheme. Read More

Wendy Williams And Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Getting ‘Close’ Again – Report

It’s being reported that Wendy Williams has distanced herself from her friends and staff, and it looks like she’s fallen back in with her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, as her legal and health woes rage on. Read More

Zoë Kravitz Says She Had to Rewrite Directorial Debut ‘Pussy Island’ After #MeToo

Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut ‘Pussy Island’ is finally headed for production later this summer after she spent five years reworking the script. Read More

EXCLUSIVE: Deelishis & Husband Raymond Santana Jr. – Source Denies They Have Split Amidst Unfollowing Each Other

Despite the rumors, reality star Chandra “Deelishis” Davis and her husband Raymond Santana Jr. are still going strong. Read More

Terrence J Says He Keeps His Sneakers On During Sex: ‘I gotta have that grip’ [VIDEO]

It looks like Terrence J is keeping it all the way real when it comes to the bedroom! Read More

