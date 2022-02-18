The Bijou Star Files: All Star Weekend Scoop

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 18, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

In our DJ Khlaed voice ‘Mary J. Blige, The Migos, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby and more OH MY!!’

Events, celebrities, and more: Guide for Cleveland’s 2022 NBA All-Star game

World-class athletes, a countless number of celebrities, and crowds of fans from across the country are set to converge in Cleveland for the 2022 NBA All-Star game, concerts, and other associated festivities. Read More

YE I’VE GOT MY EYES ON YOU, PETE!!!Follows His IG After Online Attacks

Kanye now has his social media-sights set on TMZ, calling us “Godless” and saying, “God got me and God got our family Jesus has already one the victory And for everyone praying for me and my family Faith without works is dead.” Read More

ROCKMOND DUNBAR SUES DISNEY, 20TH TELEVISION Over ‘9-1-1’ Vaccine Exit

Rockmond Dunbar is taking Disney and 20th Television to federal court over his ouster from “9-1-1” … accusing the studios of discriminating against him based on his race and religion. Read More

DRAKE CHECK OUT MY NEW CUSTOM OWL BLING… With Nod To Adonis!!!

Drake‘s got some new custom bling on his finger … and it even comes with a shoutout to his kid. Read More

Billionarie Robert F. Smith Joins Prudential Financial To Launch $1.8 Million Grant Program For HBCU Students

Robert F. Smith, philanthropist and billionaire according to Forbes, is making headlines again. After clearing the debt of Morehouse graduates in 2019, the billionaire is now launching a program for HBCU students. Read More

Joe Rogan’s Spotify Deal Was Reportedly Worth $200 Million, Double What Was Previously Thought

Nearly two years after it was announced that Spotify struck a licensing deal with Joe Rogan for a reported $100 million, a new report suggests that Rogan’s deal is worth double. Read More

Donald Glover Speaks on Decision to End ‘Atlanta’ With Season 4: ‘Death Is Natural’

FX confirmed Thursday that Atlanta will come to an end after its fourth season. Donald Glover spoke at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour and explained why he was satisfied with the decision, Read More

New Book Claims LeBron Spoke to Coach K About Kobe’s Shot Selection at 2008 Olympics: ‘Fix That Motherf*cker’

In an excerpt from sportswriter Ian O’Connor’s new book Coach K: The Rise and Reign of Mike Krzyzewski, O’Connor reported that during the 2008 Summer Olympics, LeBron and Coach K had a tense moment where Bron told him to do something about Kobe’s selfish shot selection. Read More

Suge Knight’s Former Lawyer Pleads Guilty to Trying to Bribe Witnesses in Former Record Exec’s Murder Trial

Suge Knight’s former attorney pleaded guilty to conspiracy and perjury charges on Wednesday, resulting in his permanent disbarment from practicing law, Read More

14-Year-Old Girl Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Hire a Hitman to Kill Her Ex-Boyfriend Using ‘Satirical’ Website

A 14-year-old girl was booked and sent to juvenile detention after police in Louisiana discovered that she allegedly tried to hire a hitman to kill her ex-boyfriend, Read More

Watch Too Short Perform Classics Like “Blow the Whistle” for ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’

Too Short is a West Coast rap legend and Bay Area staple, and now the hip-hop veteran has taken his talents to NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert stage to perform some of his classic tracks. Read More

Elementary School Responds After Backlash for Allowing Parents to Opt Children Out of Black History Month Lessons

An elementary school in Indiana is facing backlash after sending a letter to parents telling them they can opt their children out of Black History Month lessons, Read More

Nick Cannon Opens Up About Why He Thinks Monogamous Relationships Aren’t ‘Healthy’

Monogamy isn’t the “healthy” path to take, Nick Cannon argues in a new podcast interview. Read More

Preschool Apologizes, Closes After Teacher Makes Toddlers Wear Blackface During Black History Month Lesson

A Massachusetts preschool is facing backlash after a teacher instructed a classroom full of toddlers to wear blackface masks during a Black History Month lesson, Read More

Kendall Jenner’s Tequila Company Sued by Competitor for Allegedly Copying Branding

Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila faces a lawsuit from Austin-based competitor Tequila 512, which alleges that Jenner’s brand copied its logo and color scheme, Read More

Ne-Yo Says Women Should ‘Stop Dancing’ to ‘Misogynistic’ Music If They Want Men to Stop Calling Them ‘B*tches’

Ne-Yo says women should “stop dancing” to certain records if they want men to stop using “misogynistic” terms. Read More

Former Georgia State Employee Indicted for Alleged Pregnancy Scam Involving ‘Fake Pregnant Stomach’

A former Georgia state employee alleged to have orchestrated a fake pregnancy scam has now been indicted by a grand jury. Read More

Former Teacher Gave Students Cupcakes Made With Her Husband’s Semen

A former teacher will face sentencing on Friday after pleading guilty to a slew of child sex crimes, including giving her students cupcakes laced with her husband’s semen. Read More

Man Thrown Off Allegiant Flight for Wearing “Let’s Go Brandon” Mask [Video]

A passenger was kicked off an Allegiant Airlines flight after refusing to change his mask that had the words “Let’s go Brandon” on it. Read More

Father Facing Jail Time After Disconnecting Entire Town’s Internet Because His Kids Spent Too Much Time on Social Media

A French dad’s good intentions may just land him in jail for six months. Apparently, he shut down the whole town’s internet. Read More

Usher Lands Brand New Summer Vegas Residency

Usher didn’t come to play. Apparently, his Las Vegas residency last year was so epic, he’s going to do it again—this time at Park MGM, starting July 15. Read More

High-End Luxury Retailer Louis Vuitton Will Increase Prices

The French luxury conglomerate Louis Vuitton announced that it will be increasing its prices around the globe later this week. The raising of prices has become a common move by many companies that continue to struggle with the current global supply chain issue. Read More

Mariah Carey Forced to Defend Herself Against Brother’s Accusations of Defamation

A NYC judge has ruled that Mariah Carey must continue to defend herself against her brother’s claims that she defamed him in her best-selling memoir. Read More

NFL Hires Loretta Lynch to Fight Brian Flores’ Lawsuit; Social Media Calls Out Lynch: ‘She’s A Really, Really Sh***y Person”

The National Football League (NFL) has hired former U.S. attorney general Loretta Lynch as their lawyer in their fight against former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ racial discrimination lawsuit. Read More

Kanye West Calls Out Pete Davidson for 2018 SNL Skit [Video]

If you thought Kanye West was done calling out Pete Davidson— think again. Thursday the rapper took to Instagram to share a resurfaced clip of Pete Davidson’s 2018 SNL skit where the comedian discussed Kanye’s mental health after he appeared on the show and discussed his support for Trump. Read More

The International Olympics Committee Responds to Sha’Carri Richardson’s Discrimination Allegations

The International Olympic Committee has responded to Sha’Carri Richardson’s discrimination allegations. Read More

Florida Man Arrested For Making Sex Video With Wife’s Dog & Downloading Child Porn

A Florida man was detained this week after police discovered child porn and homemade sex videos of him and his wife’s dog. Read More

‘Harlem’ Renewed for Season 2 by Amazon

‘Harlem’ has been renewed for Season 2 on Prime Video. Read More

Lizzo Hunts For A New Tour Dance Squad In Her Amazon Prime Show ‘Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’ [Video

Lizzo is on the lookout for new dancers to join her tour and what better way to find them than a reality TV competition? Read More

Dionne Warwick Asks For Helping Getting In Contact W/ Nicki Minaj & Gospel Singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Could a Dionne Warwick, Nicki Minaj, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard project be coming our way in the near future? Read More

Mo’Nique Claims Tyler Perry Demanded That She Apologize To Him & Oprah W/O Her Husband + Actress Says She ‘Loves’ Lee Daniels

Mo’Nique gives an update on where she stands with Tyler Perry and Oprah. Read More

DABABY’S LAWYER BOWLING BRAWL LAWSUIT IS BS!!! DaniLeigh’s Bro Making Shameless $$$ Grab

DaBaby‘s lawyer wants to make a couple things VERY clear — DaniLeigh‘s brother has no basis to sue the rapper over that bowling alley brawl — and the whole thing smells like a shameless cash grab. Read More

