MJB And Crew Brought The Cake Into Cleveland For All Star Weekend [VIDEO]

2022 NBA All Star game hosted in Cleveland, OH brought Hollywood as well as The Who’s Who in entertainment to the Land. People rolling around Cleveland would roll up on thee DJ Khaled as he graciously signed fans autographs in the North East Ohio freezing cold however DJ Khaled was in C-Town to bring the heat and that’s exactly what he did when he took center stage to introduce the Queen Mary J. Blige, who looked amazing as she brought the cake in to celebrate the 2022 All Star Weekend like it was her birthday.

The All Star Squad that was just as amazing as the Super Bowl Halftime show was introduced by former NBA great Dwyane Wade brought smoking hot, take over performances by MJB, Ludacris, Lil Baby, Pusha T, The Migos, Lil Wayne brought to you by the man that they said would never perform at an All Star but all he does is win, win, win, not matter what, for a third time DJ Khaled the headliner, then the Cleveland crowds hands went up….then they stayed there.

Take a look at Hip Hop finest light up the 2022 NBA All Star Weekend in Cleveland stage below.

