Kyle Rittenhouse Is Suing Whoopi Goldberg For Calling Him A Murderer !?

One would think that if you were able to walk away from killing two people and injuring another without any punishment nor reparations, you would thank God, go sit down somewhere  and stay out the limelight.  But for Kyle Rittenhouse it appears he has zero remorse for what he did, because only the entitled would go from interview to interview telling his story of how he had his mommy took him across state lines with a gun to be on the scene of a protest that he clearly wasn’t participating in but being an agitator of a situation.  Because why else would you need a gun, right?

The news is now that Kyle Rittenhouse who has gotten over his tearful, asthma attack in court is now taking legal action against a handful of, politicians, celebrities, athletes, which includes Whoopi Goldberg, for calling him a “murderer.”

Before we continue let’s define murderer: a person who commits murder; a killer.

Kyle Rittenhouse is starting the “Media Accountability Project” to make the media legally accountable for spreading lies about him, because after all he was acquitted in November, a jury of his peers said he didn’t do anything wrong.

“Me and my team have decided to launch the Media Accountability Project,” “as a tool to help fundraise and hold the media accountable for the lies they say and deal with them in court.” “Right now we’re looking at quite a few politicians, celebrities, athletes. Whoopi Goldberg is on the list,” “She called me a murderer, after I was acquitted by a jury of my peers.”

Interesting he verbally called out a sista.

Oh what a web we weave but you know what God sees.

Take a look at the video of Kyle Rittenhouse talking about suing Whoopi Goldberg and others with FOX news in the video below

